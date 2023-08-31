OCSO: 17-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Death of 16-Year-Old; Other Suspects Being Sought

Google Scott Driver Park

Okeechobee County - Thursday August 31, 2023: A 17-year-old Okeechobee teen has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old at a party early Sunday morning.

It happened at the Scott Driver Pavilion on the west side of Lake Okeechobee. A traditional Mexican party known as a Quinceanera celebration, to mark a girl’s 15ths birthday, turned violent.

At a news conference Monday Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen said a group of teenage boys began to argue shortly after midnight, at least one gun was drawn, three juveniles were shot and wounded, a 16-year-old was shot and killed.

“A 17-year-old Okeechobee gentleman who’d been involved in the altercation, and was witnessed standing over our deceased and firing rounds into him while he was on the ground," said Sheriff Stephen. "So, he has been charged with 1st degree murder.”

Sheriff Stephen said they’re still trying to figure out what started it all. “We’re really unsure at this point. We don’t know what the argument was about. All we know based on statement that were received thus far, which are not as cooperative as we’d like them to be.”

Two Dozen shell casing were found in the aftermath. “We have reason to believe that there are other suspects, other guns, and we are going to find out who’s all responsible and more than likely there will be further charges.”

The 17 year old suspect was booked into jail as a juvenile but Sheriff Stephen expects he’ll be tried as an adult. “It’s a sad reflection of our society today when our 16, 17 year old kids that are fighting over girls or little things, and that point is just tremendous in their lives, and firearms get brought into the middle of it. It's not a good mix,: said the Sheriff.