USACE Notice to Navigation: All Okeechobee Waterway Locks Have Returned to Normal Operations

South Florida - Thursday August 31, 2023: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has re-opened all Okeechobee Waterway locks following the passage of Hurricane Idalia.

Okeechobee Waterway locks returned to normal operating hours today, Thursday as of 31 August. Normal lock operating hours along the Okeechobee Waterway are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last lockage starts at 4:30 p.m. The Canaveral Harbor Lock operating hours are from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator 7 AM to 5 PM at:



St Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665 or 863-662-9148

Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858 or 863-662-9424

Julian Keen, Jr. Lock & Dam 863-946-0414 or 863-662-9533

Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616 or 863- 662-9846

W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451 or 863-662-9908

Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421 or 863-662-0298 (6 AM to 9:30 PM)

Read the notice on the USACE website at: https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Navigation/Notices-to-Navigation/Notice-to-Navigation-2023-06-All-Locks-Open-Returning-to-Normal-Operations-August-31-2023-Following-Hurricane-Idalia/.