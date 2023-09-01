Be on the Lookout for Stranded Manatees in Idalia's Wake

Florida - Friday September 1, 2023: Hurricane Idalia's storm surge may have caused some manatees to travel farther upstream away from their coastal habitats to inland areas they don't normally inhabit. In the storm's aftermath, wildlife officials and organizations are concerned that some manatees may become trapped as the water recedes.

As Florida natives, manatees are well-adapted to the extreme weather events in the state. However, they do face significant risk during powerful storms. Even in areas that are typical manatee habitat, such as Tampa Bay, Crystal River, and the Big Bend region, waters that recede to irregularly low levels can leave manatees stranded.

As a result, Save the Manatee Club (SMC), in cooperation with their partners at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership, are on the look out for stranded manatees and asking the public to contact them if they encounter a manatee on high ground.

The SMC says they will be in communication with their to ensure that any injured or stranded manatees are rescued and rehabilitated after catastrophic storms. In addition the SMC encourage residents to keep an eye on local bodies of water and look for stranded manatees.

Stranded, injured, or dead manatees, as well as lone manatee calves, should be immediately reported to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission by calling 1-888-404-FWCC (3922),” says Patrick Rose, Aquatic Biologist and Executive Director of Save the Manatee Club.

Save the Manatee Club was founded in 1981 by singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett and former Florida Governor and U.S. Senator Bob Graham to protect manatees and their aquatic habitat.

For more information about manatees and the Club’s efforts, visit: savethemanatee.org or call 1-800-432-JOIN (5646).