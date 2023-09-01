Three Clark Advanced Learning Center Students Recognized by College Board

Stuart - Friday September 1, 2023: Three students at Clark Advanced Learning Center earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Program, which celebrates students’ work in high school and showcases their strong academic performance.

Now entering its 20th year, Clark Advanced Learning Center is a Grade-A designated, High Performing charter high school operated by Indian River State College in partnership with the Martin County School District. It is located at the College’s Chastain Campus in Stuart.

Arielle Rivas, a junior, has received the National Hispanic Recognition Award (NHRA); Malia O’Neal, also a junior, received the National Indigenous Award (NIA); and Sylvester Menezil, a senior, received the National African American Recognition Award (NAARA).

“Celebrating the academic achievements of our students is always a source of great pride for our entire learning community,” said Dr. Leslie Judd, Clark’s Executive Director and Principal. “These students have worked hard and I am pleased there is a program designed to recognize such efforts and achievement.”

The National Recognition Programs honor the strong academic achievements of underrepresented students. They also benefit colleges looking to recruit diverse, talented students. To be eligible, applicants must maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher and score in the top 10% of the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment takers or have earned a score of 3 or higher in two or more AP exams.

Other qualifications include attendance at a school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic/Latino, or Indigenous/Native. Students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year. For more information or to apply for 2024, visit https://www.bigfuture.org/nrp

About the Clark Advanced Learning Center

Clark Advanced Learning Center—a public charter high school for sophomores, juniors, and seniors—is among the top-scoring Treasure Coast schools based on Florida’s school grading system and among the top 20 high schools in all of Florida. The school just began its 20th anniversary year.

Clark has been designated a Grade "A" school by the State of Florida for 14 consecutive years and is recognized as a High-Performing Charter School and a School of Excellence by the Florida Department of Education. Conveniently located at the Chastain Campus of Indian River State College in Stuart and organized in partnership with the Martin County School District, Clark students can take full advantage of the resources of a college campus and earn tuition-free college credits through dual enrollment at IRSC.