CareerSource Research Coast Names Christina Coble Their New Business Services Manager

Treasure Coast - Saturday September 2, 2023: Christina Coble has been appointed as the new Business Services Manager at CareerSource Research Coast (CSRC). With her extensive experience and dedication to our organization, Christina is the perfect fit for this crucial role, where she will play a pivotal part in fostering local business growth and strengthening partnerships.

Christina Coble joined the CSRC team in January 2013, and over the past ten years, she has displayed remarkable commitment and versatility in various roles. Beginning as a Recruiter, Christina's determination and passion led her to excel as a Recruiting Coordinator, Job Development Specialist, WIOA Career Planner, Program Performance Coordinator, and most recently, the WIOA Programs Manager.

Christina's journey at CSRC has been marked by her unwavering dedication to our mission, exceptional leadership skills, and an innate ability to forge strong connections with both businesses and partners in the community. Her continuous drive and enthusiasm have undoubtedly prepared her for this new and significant responsibility.

As the Business Services Manager, Christina's primary focus will be to strategize and oversee initiatives that effectively address the needs of local businesses. She will be instrumental in coordinating collaborative efforts between CSRC and key business partners, including Economic Development agencies and Chambers of Commerce. Her leadership will play a vital role in aligning their programs with the comprehensive services and programs offered by CSRC.

Moreover, Christina will be instrumental in driving departmental and organizational goals, ensuring that CSRC's mission of empowering individuals and strengthening businesses remains at the forefront of our efforts.

Tracey McMorris, CRSC Chief Operating Officer shared, “Christina's journey from Recruiter to Business Services Manager exemplifies her dedication, expertise, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Her diverse experience and knowledge have laid a strong foundation for her to lead our business services division with insight and innovation”.