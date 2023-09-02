PSL: Printer Error on Mailer for Solid Waste Collection Services, Assessment Rate Remains Unchanged

Port St. Lucie - Saturday September 2, 2023: The city of Port St. Lucie is advising residents that there was a printer error on the August 18th notices that were mailed out to all residential solid waste customers.

The notice informed residents of a proposed increase to the solid waste assessment rate and advised them about a public hearing on September 11th, at 6:30 pm.

The printing error listed the total revenue the City is estimated it would collect from this assessment as $29,234,181.52.

The correct, estimated amount, is actually $37,551,429.30.

The incorrect information did not affect the proposed rate of $432.67. The proposed amount to be levied per dwelling unit for fiscal year 2023/2024 is unchanged at: $ 432.67. The amount listed on the previously mailed notices was accurate.

Residents can expect to receive a corrected solid waste assessment notice in the mail within the coming week. Note that the stormwater and streetlight notices previously mailed reported the correct estimated revenue for the City.