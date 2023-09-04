IRSC School of Nursing Spring Semester Application Deadline is October 1; Info Session is September 21

Port St. Lucie - Monday September 4, 2023: By 2035 Florida will have 59,100 fewer nurses than required, according to the Florida Hospital Association. In response to this workforce need, Indian River State College (IRSC) has repurposed more than 50,521 square feet of space at Pruitt Campus in Port St. Lucie into high-tech nursing classrooms and simulated clinical settings. This expansion doubles the College’s capacity to produce nursing graduates, and the school is now accepting applications for the Spring 2024 program.

The IRSC School of Nursing offers students multiple pathways to pursue careers in nursing. Programs include Home Health Aide, Nursing Assistant (C.N.A.), Licensed Practical Nurse (L.P.N.), Registered Nurse (A.D.N.), and Bachelor of Science Nursing (R.N. to B.S.N.).

RNs can earn an average yearly salary of $75,749* and students who achieve a Bachelor of Science Nursing degree often qualify for supervisory or administrative positions that earn even higher salaries. Over the past three years, IRSC A.D.N. graduates have had a 99% employment rate with local hospitals employing more than 80% of IRSC Nursing program graduates.

Application for the Spring 2024 program is now open through October 1, 2023. The deadline for transcripts to be submitted is October 9, 2023. Submit transcripts to records@irsc.edu.

Those interested in studying at the IRSC School of Nursing should plan to attend one of the College’s Virtual Nursing Information Sessions. The next session will be Thursday, September 21. For a link to the online information session or for more information, call toll-free at 1-866-792-4772 or email IRSCSONprograminfo@irsc.edu.

*Salary estimates provided by Lightcast using data from more than 51,000 sources, including job boards, company websites, and other sources

