PSLPD: High Visibility Enforcement Underway to Improve Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday September 5, 2023: St. Lucie County ranks in the top 25 counties in Florida for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.

In an effort to reverse that ranking, the Port St. Lucie Police Department is taking part in the Florida Department of Transportation's High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) Program aimed at educating motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians on Florida’s traffic laws to improve safety on local roads.

Starting this month through May 2024, the Port St. Lucie Police Department will have additional officers on patrol at specific corridors with a high occurrence of pedestrian and bicyclist crashes.



SW Gatlin Boulevard from I95 to SW Fondura Blvd



SE Floresta Drive from Crosstown Parkway to SE Verada Avenue

Special attention will be directed towards increasing awareness of the dangerous behaviors that are contributing to serious and fatal injuries at these locations. Officers will look for drivers speeding, failing to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks, conducting improper turns or signal violations, and using hand-held devices while driving.

Officers also will watch for pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to motorists who have right-of-way. Bicyclists will be stopped for riding against traffic, riding at night without lights or not abiding by the same laws as motor vehicles. Officers will issue warnings and citations when appropriate.

“Whether you are on foot, behind the wheel, or on a bike, you have a responsibility to share the road safely,” said Port St. Lucie Police Chief Richard Del Toro. “Understanding the rules of the road helps ensure we all arrive at our destination safely and makes our streets safer for everyone.”

Funding for this program is provided through a contract with the University of North Florida’s Institute of Police Technology and Management (IPTM), funded by the Florida Department of Transportation. The Port St. Lucie Police Department will receive funds for overtime hours for officers to conduct operations and for special training on Florida’s bicycle and pedestrian laws, procedures, and best practices.

To keep the public safe, the Port St. Lucie Police Department offers the following tips when biking, driving, or walking:

