Shot and Wounded Teen Driver Nearly Crashes into Stuart PD Seeking Help

Stuart PD

Stuart - Tuesday September 5, 2023: A teen driving a white Chevrolet sedan was shot and wounded late Sunday afternoon by a bullet fired from an occupant of a passing vehicle.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. Stuart police say the wounded youngster sought help by driving to the nearby police department at 830 S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. where he nearly crashed into the front entrance.

The juvenile victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The suspect remains at large and Stuart Police Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in finding the person who fired the shot.

Anyone with information about the incident can remain anonymous by calling Stuart police at 772-600-1248. You can also remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stopper at 1-800-273-8477.