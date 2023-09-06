Governor Requests Federal Fisheries Disaster Declaration to Help Big Bend Fishing Industry Recovery from Hurricane Idalia

Florida - Wednesday September 6, 2023: Governor DeSantis has asked the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to issue a federal fisheries disaster declaration to help the fishing industry in the Big Bend area recover from Hurricane Idalia. A disaster declaration would provide access to federal funding, subject to appropriation, that would allow offshore, nearshore, and inshore fisheries to rebuild.

Hurricane Idalia heavily impacted the fishing industry in the Big Bend area through loss of boat facilities, halting commercial and charter fishing and loss of product due to power outages. Additionally, tourism for fishing in the area will be impacted while the community rebuilds.

“The Big Bend’s fishing industry took a direct hit from Hurricane Idalia, and as a result, so did the many residents who make their livings on the water here,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “One of the most important keys to recovery is getting people back to work. I am calling on the federal government to help Floridians who depend on these fisheries get back on their feet.”

Florida leads the nation in the number of saltwater fishing anglers, generating a $9.2 billion impact on Florida’s economy. The dockside value of commercial fisheries is estimated at $244 million.

The Governor asked for a similar fisheries disaster declaration following Hurricane Ian last year, but the U.S. Secretary of Commerce did not approve the request. The Governor has renewed the request for a similar federal disaster declaration for fisheries impacted by Ian.

The request letter can be downloaded and read here.