Martin County High School Teacher Arrested on Child Port Charge

Martin County - Wednesday September 6, 2023: Detectives with the Martin County Sheriff’s (MCSO) Special Victims Unit have arrested a Martin County High School Automotive Maintenance teacher on charges of possession of child pornography and solicitation of a minor.

34-year old Antonio Capilupi was taken into custody last week and booked into the county jail.

MCSO Detectives worked with the Martin County School District on the case. They are now asking parents to speak to their children and to find out if they have had any inappropriate contact with Capilupi, or if the teacher asked them to forward photos or take any inappropriate photos for him.

If so, MCSO is asking that you contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 772-220-7000.