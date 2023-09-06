Okeechobee County Sheriff Seeks Suspects Who Threw Antisemitic Leaflets onto Homeowner Yards

Okeechobee County - Wednesday September 6, 2023: The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or persons who threw packets of antisemitic leaflets onto the front yards of homeowners in the county.

The Sheriff's office began to get calls from concerned citizens Monday morning and patrol units dispatched to the area collected more than 100 plastic baggies with the offensive material that had been tossed onto lawns late Sunday night or early Monday morning while people were still asleep. The baggies were weighted down with a hard substance in the form of pellets making them easier to throw.

The Sheriff's office advises anyone who finds such packets to use another plastic bag or gloves to pick it up and throw it away. Do not attempt to open it. Discard it immediately. And anyone who has any information, surveillance camera video in particular, or who saw anyone distributing these antisemitic leaflets, is asked to contact the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office at 863-763-3117.