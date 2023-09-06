St. Lucie Fire District Evaluation Results in Upgrade that Could Lower Insurance Premiums for Some

St. Lucie County - Wednesday September 6, 2023: An evaluation of the St. Lucie Fire District by the Insurance Services Office (ISO) could result in lowering insurance premium rates for some homeowners and businesses in the county.

In March 2023, the District underwent an evaluation by the ISO which resulted in an upgrade of the District's Public Protection Classification (PPC) rating from a Class 3 to a Class 2. A PPC rating is a measure of a jurisdiction's fire suppression program. A Class 1 rating represents exemplary fire protection, and Class 10 indicates that the program does not meet ISO's minimum criteria.

The St. Lucie Fire District's Class 2 rating places the District among the top 2% of fire departments nationwide when it comes to fire mitigation and response capabilities.

According to a news release from the Fire District the improved ISO rating "will lower insurance premiums for many residents and businesses located within five road miles of a responding fire station." The release credits "the hard work and dedication of the District's firefighters, fire officers, and support staff."

In addition, the St. Lucie Fire District was re-accredited on August 30 of this year by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI). That means that the Fire District has once again met strict CFAI criteria in the areas of emergency response, training, communications, and community risk reduction.

Out of approximately 30,000 fire departments in the U.S., the District is one of only 84 agencies to hold both an ISO Class 2 rating and CFAI accredited status.

"These achievements reflect the tremendous efforts of our line personnel and support staff, these successes would not have been possible without their dedication to excellence," said Fire Chief Jeff Lee. "We are fully committed to protecting lives, property, and the environment in St. Lucie County. Our community can rest assured that we stand ready to meet their emergency needs safely and effectively."