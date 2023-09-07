NHC 5 p.m. Thursday: Lee Is Now a Category 4 Hurricane; Forecast Track Still Not Finalized

NOAA

SFWMD

Florida - Thursday September 7, 2023: The National Hurricane Center reports that Lee is now a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

At this time Lee is forecast to track north of Puerto Rico, but the Hurricane Center's projected track ends there. They have not yet finalized a forecast track after that.

However various other agencies have produced computer models, all but one of which shows Hurricane Lee turning due north, into the central Atlantic, away from the U.S. mainland, after the storm passes to the north of Puerto Rico about four days from now.

Still, the Hurricane Center remains cautious, conditions could change. Where Lee goes after passing Puerto Rico may not be finalized until Monday.

Hurricane Lee as of 5 p.m. Thursday September 7

As of 5 p.m. EST Thursday afternoon the clear eye of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 16.9 north, longitude 51.3 west. Lee was moving toward the west-northwest at near 15 mph. The hurricane will continue moving in this direction for the next several days while gradually slowing down its forward speed.

On the forecast track, the core of Lee will move north of the northern Leeward Islands during the next several days.

Maximum sustained winds have rapidly increased to near 130 mph with higher gusts. Lee is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Additional strengthening is

expected tonight. Fluctuations in intensity are expected after that, but Lee is forecast to remain a powerful major hurricane well into next week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure was 953 millibars or 28.15 inches.

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola should continue to monitor the progress of Lee.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, however swells generated by Lee are expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles on Friday, and reach the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas, and Bermuda this weekend.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected to begin along most of the U.S. East Coast beginning Sunday.