Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Western St. Lucie County, Pilot Uninjured

St. Lucie County - Thursday September 7, 2023: A small plane that suffered engine failure made an emergency landing in a field in western St. Lucie County Wednesday afternoon. The pilot, who was the only one aboard, was uninjured.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Air-1 unit located the aircraft at 2:49 p.m. It landed in an open field in a remote area near Minute Maid Road. Both St. Lucie County Sheriff deputies and St. Lucie County Fire District personnel responded to the scene.

The plane was damaged. The pilot was able to get out of the plane and he was found nearby, alert, with no apparent physical injury. The Sheriff's Air-1 flew the pilot to a location where paramedics could evaluate him.