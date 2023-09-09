Port St. Lucie Councilwoman Stephanie Morgan Receives FLC Gold Certificate of Excellence

Port St. Lucie - Saturday September 9, 2023: Port St. Lucie Councilwoman Stephanie Morgan has received the Gold Certificate of Excellence from the Certificate Program for Elected Municipal Officials hosted by the Florida League of Cities (FLC) University. FLC University is the League’s one-stop shop for municipal training needs.

The new certificate achievement program rewards municipal officials for their commitment and dedication to training and continuing education. FLC University launched the certificate program to recognize elected officials who participate in the League’s many training opportunities. The program offers three certificate levels:

· Level One: Bronze Certificate of Merit

· Level Two: Silver Certificate of Leadership

· Level Three: Gold Certificate of Excellence

“I am honored to have completed this comprehensive training program,” Councilwoman Morgan said. “It has equipped me with the tools and skills necessary to better serve the citizens of Port St. Lucie and make informed decisions that benefit our city.”

Councilwoman Morgan completed the certificate program in its inaugural year. Officials earned points for participating in FLC University training events, including webinars, online classes, the Institute for Elected Municipal Officials, ethics training, the FLC Annual Conference and legislative events.