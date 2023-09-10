Registration Now Open for St. Lucie County's Rabies Vaccination and Microchip Event on Saturday September 30

Port St. Lucie - Sunday September 10: St. Lucie County is hosting its 2nd annual drive-through rabies vaccination and microchip event at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 30th from 8am to noon. The cost for a rabies vaccination and microchip is $10 each for residents of Port St. Lucie.

Pet owners can also obtain a pet license at the event from a member of the PSLPD Animal Control Division.

To learn more about pet licensing, visit; https://www.cityofpsl.com/.../animal-control/pet-licensing

Pre-registration is now open. Follow the directions on the flyer below to request an appointment.