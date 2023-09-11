Fort Pierce Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Honor of CeeCee Ross Lyles

Fort Pierce - Monday September 11, 2023: The City of Fort Pierce invites the community to attend its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Memorial Service to Honor CeeCee Ross Lyles who perished on Flight 93 when it crashed in a Pennsylvania field during the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.

The Remembrance Ceremony and Memorial Service will be held at 9:45 AM on Monday, September 11 at the Liberty Garden located at 600 N. Indian River Drive.

The Memorial Service honoring Lyles is held annually at the site where a life-sized bronze statue of the Fort Pierce native overlooks the Indian River.

The event is open to the public and serves to honor all those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.