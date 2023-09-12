FDOT: Public Meeting for Rehabilitation of State Road A1A and NE Ocean Boulevard in Martin County

Martin County - Tuesday September 12, 2023: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is hosting a public meeting regarding the proposed RRR project along SR A1A/NE Ocean Boulevard from NE Shore Village Terrace to south of SR-732/Jensen Beach Causeway Boulevard in Martin County.

The public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. and will be offered in-person and virtually simultaneously.

The public meeting will take place at the Martin County – Commission Chambers (First Floor) located at 2401 SE Monterey Road, Stuart, FL 34996.

To participate virtually from your computer, tablet or smartphone please register using the link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6707789917374973792.

Participants can also use their phone by dialing in to +1 (213) 929-4221; Access Code: 338-725-903.

The public meeting will consist of a formal presentation followed by an open discussion. Staff will be available to answer questions and provide assistance. Comments and questions will be answered in the order received. If your question is not answered during the event, a response will be provided in writing following the meeting. Questions and comments may also be submitted prior to the meeting by e-mailing the Project Manager.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability or family status. Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this public meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 7 days before the meeting by contacting: FDOT Project Manager, Ms. Kris McKirdy, P.E. at (954) 777-4586 or in writing at FDOT, 3400 West Commercial Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309 or by email at: Kris.McKirdy@dot.state.fl.us.

If you are hearing or speech impaired, contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1 (800) 955-8771 (TDD) or 1 (800) 955-8770 (Voice).

For more information, you may contact: FDOT Project Manager, Ms. Kris McKirdy, P.E. at (954) 777-4586 or via email at Kris.McKirdy@dot.state.fl.us.