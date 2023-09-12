Living History Series Returns to IRSC Beginning Sept. 19

Martin County - Tuesday September 12, 2023: The Indian River State College (IRSC) Living History Series returns to locations in Martin County beginning Sept. 19.

These enlightening presentations focus on topics that range from the Arab-Israeli conflict and a discussion of the missions of the Department of Homeland Security to the inside story of Martin County’s history from a third-generation resident, and more.

Developed by IRSC Professor Robert Farley and continued by Professor David Yankwitt in cooperation with the Martin County Library System. The presentations in this annual series are free-of-charge and open to students and the public.

The Fall 2023 presentations include:

JAMES CROCCO Martin County Supervisor of Elections Vicki Davis

* “Constitution/National Voter Registration Day”: Tuesday, Sept, 19, 12:30-2:00 p.m. IRSC Chastain Campus, Student Engagement Center, A-111, 2400 S.E. Salerno Road, Stuart.

- Test your knowledge about our constitution and connect with the Martin County Supervisor of Elections, Supervisor of Elections, Vicki Davis.

* “The Arab-Israeli Conflict” : Friday, Oct. 6, 1:00–2:30 p.m. IRSC Chastain Campus, Student Engagement Center, C-226, 2400 S.E. Salerno Road, Stuart

- Alex Shelby, IRSC Professor of History and author, discusses the Arab-Israeli conflict.

* “Department of Homeland Security” Friday, Oct. 13, 10:00-11:30 a.m. IRSC Chastain Campus, Student Engagement Center, C-226, 2400 S.E. Salerno Road, Stuart

- Danny Ruiz, Supervisor of Investigations, discusses the agency’s mission objectives.

* “Martin County Fire Rescue”: Friday, Oct. 13, 1:00-2:15 p.m. IRSC Chastain Campus, Student Engagement Center, C-226, 2400 S.E. Salerno Road, Stuart

- Tony Anderson, former Martin County School Board member and retired educator, discusses Martin County, from incorporation to present, from the perspective of a third-generation resident.

For more information on the IRSC Living History Series, contact Professor Yankwitt at dyankwit@irsc.edu.