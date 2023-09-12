SLCSO: Meghan Emily Mueller Arrested "With Enough Fentanyl to Kill More Than 13,000 People"

SLCSO

SLCSO

St. Lucie County - Tuesday September 12, 2023: St. Lucie County Sheriff (SLCSO) Deputies have arrested 27-year-old Meghan Emily Mueller on drug and weapons-related charges.

Detectives executed a search warrant last Wednesday at a home near the 1000 block of N. 7th Street in Fort Pierce.

Inside the home they found:



26.3 grams of fentanyl

1 stolen Springfield XD handgun

46 rounds of 9mm ammunition

1 loaded magazine

1 Taser

“I've said it before and I'll say it again: we will not tolerate the sale and distribution of fentanyl in our community. Just two milligrams of this deadly poison can take a life, and this suspect had enough fentanyl in her possession to kill more than 13,000 people," said Sheriff Ken Mascara. "Our mission to serve and protect the residents of St. Lucie County is paramount. As we work to dismantle the criminal networks responsible for bringing fentanyl into our community, I encourage residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement."

Mueller was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $240,750 bond.