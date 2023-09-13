IRC Supervisor of Elections Leslie Swan Encourages Residents to Register on National Voter Registration Day 2023

Indian River County - Wednesday September 12, 2023: Next week on Tuesday September 19, Americans will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a massive cross-country effort to register people to vote.

Indian River County Supervisor of Elections Leslie Swan will join in this effort by having staff at Indian River State College’s Mueller campus in Vero Beach.

The public and students are invited to Building D from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. September 19 to get registered to vote, or to verify the voter information on file is accurate and up to date.

Indian River County is just one community among thousands across the country, in all 50 states and Washington D.C., planning to use National Voter Registration Day to #MakeItCountIn2023.

Founded in 2012, National Voter Registration Day was designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right: the right to vote. Nearly 4.5 million Americans have registered to vote since the inaugural National Voter Registration Day. This also is a good opportunity to remind current registered voters of the need to update their voter information if they have moved or changed their name.

With the 2023 Municipal Elections quickly approaching in Indian River County and the Presidential election cycle in 2024, now is the time to verify that your voter file is accurate.

If you are unable to come out September 19, you also can register to vote online at VoteIndianRiver.gov.

Register to Vote - September 19, 2023

Location and Times: Indian River State College Mueller Campus (Schumann Center)

6155 College Ln, Vero Beach, FL 32966

12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.