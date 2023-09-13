NWS Melbourne: High Rip Current Risk in Effect Through Late Thursday

East Central Florida - Wednesday September 13, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a 'High Rip Current Risk' warning for the east Central Florida shoreline from Volusia County down through Martin County.

Building swells from distant Hurricane Lee will continue through this week, prolonging the high risk of deadly rip currents. Surf will become increasingly rough as larger breaking waves arrive from mid to late week.

* WHAT: Numerous strong, life-threatening rip currents with increasingly hazardous surf. Breaking waves building to between 4 and 6 feet through late this afternoon and 5 to 7 feet on Thursday.

* WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.

* WHEN: Through late Thursday night, and very likely to be extended through the end of the week.

* IMPACTS: Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Large breaking waves can knock you off your feet and make you even more susceptible to being caught in the strong seaward pull of a rip current.

TAKE PRECAUTIONS: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.

Residents and visitors are strongly urged to stay out of the ocean this week due to the dangerous rip currents and building surf.

If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.