Indian River State College Offers Free Online Financial Literacy Seminar September 20-21

Fort Pierce - Thursday September 14, 2023: The Indian River State College (IRSC) Center for Financial Literacy is offering a free Financial Literacy Seminar via the Zoom online meeting platform on Sept. 20-21.

The lecture series will take place from 6:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Speakers will cover topics related to opportunities and challenges in the stock market, real estate market, budgeting, credit repair, and other financial challenges. The seminar is free and open to the public.

Last spring’s Financial Literacy Seminar drew more than 300 participants over the two-day event. To register for the seminar, visit https://irsc.edu/financial-aid/center-for-financial-literacy.html.

A Zoom link will be emailed to you after you register. A certificate of attendance will be issued to those who attend both days.

The seminar schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 20 — Investing 101

5:45 p.m. Registration

6:00 p.m. Welcome by Dr. Heather Belmont, Ph.D.

Provost, Vice President of Academic Affairs and CAO, Indian River State College

6:05 p.m. Introduction of Speakers by Maria S. Davis, D.B.A. Professor, Social Sciences, Indian River State College

6:10 p.m. Budgeting: Why Is It important? by Laura Kauffman

Associate Professor, Indian River State College

6:25 p.m. Stock Market: Investing in Your 20s, 40s and 60s by Steve Costa

Financial Advisor, TDBank

6:50 p.m. Overseas Investing: Portugal by Marites C. Poblete

Owner, Premier Properties, Inc.

7:10 p.m. Question and Answer Session

8:00 p.m. Closing Remarks by Maria S. Davis, D.B.A.

Thursday, Sept. 21 — Financial Literacy: Back to Basics

5:45 p.m. Registration

6:00 p.m. Welcome by Scott Stein, Psy.D.

Dean of Liberal Arts, CAO, Indian River State College

6:05 p.m. Introduction of Speakers by Maria S. Davis, D.B.A.

6:15 p.m. Banking for Your Lifestyle by W. Lonnie Blake

Vice President and Store Manager, T.D. Bank, Vero Beach

• Why should I have a bank account?

• What is the difference between credit cards, debit cards and pre-paid cards?

• What are the types of bank accounts and loans? • How safe is my money in a bank?

6:30 p.m. Credit Score: Everything You Need to Know by Larisa P. Ray, Ph.D.

Master Instructor, Indian River State College

6:45 p.m. Insurance: Why Do I Need Insurance? by Joseph A. Semprevivo

Master Instructor, Indian River State College

• Why do I need insurance?

• What types of insurance do I need?

• What is happening to homeowner’s insurance in Florida?

7:00 p.m. Question and Answer Session

8:00 p.m. Closing Remarks by Maria S. Davis, D.B.A.

For more information contact Maria S. Davis at medavis@irsc.edu or by calling 772-226-2557.