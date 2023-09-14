NHC: Next in Line - Invest AL-97 Has a 90% Chance of Formation Within Two Days

Florida - Thursday February 14, 2023: As Hurricane Lee heads north towards New England and the coast of Atlantic Canada, another system in the central tropical Atlantic is showing signs of developing into a tropical depression by the weekend.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday morning The National Hurricane Center (NHC) gave Invest AL-97 a 90% chance of development within the next two days.

Central Tropical Atlantic - Invest AL-97

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad low pressure area located about 1000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands have increased and become a little better organized since yesterday.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development, and this system is likely to become a tropical depression in a day or so while it moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...90 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...90 percent.