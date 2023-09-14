NWS Melbourne: High Rip Current Risk in Effect Through Late Friday Night

East Central Florida - Thursday September 14, 2023: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued a High Rip Current Risk warning for the east central Florida coast from Volusia County down through Martin County.

The warning remains in effect through Friday night.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.



WHAT: Expect numerous strong, life-threatening rip currents along the east Florida coast.



: The High Rip Current Risk warning remains in effect through late Friday night. IMPACTS: Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONS:

Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous surf conditions.