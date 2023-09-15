A.E. Backus Museum Announces its 2023-2024 Season Schedule

Fort Pierce - Friday September 15, 2023: The A.E Backus Museum has announced its 63rd Season schedule for 2023-24.

The season will debut on October 8 with The Best of the Best, the annual juried exhibition now in its fifth decade that continues the Museum’s longstanding commitment of encouraging both amateur and professional working artists.

On November 17, the galleries will reveal the uncommon friendship in works and words of Backus and famed journalist W.M. Kiplinger in Kindred Spirits: Paintings & Letters from the Kiplinger Family Collection.

The Museum will start the New Year with the latest in the annual series celebrating the unique landscape tradition of the Florida Highwaymen at the 20th anniversary of their induction into the Florida Artists Hall of Fame with Fast Forward: The Original Florida Highwaymen on the Way to Fame, through March 3.

Then on March 8, the Museum will host an out-of-this-world look at original, vintage science fiction and fantasy art in Art of the Fantastic: Imaginative Illustration from the Korshack Collection.

Finally, the season will close with the favorite Through the Eye of the Camera annual juried exhibition, starting May 10 and concluding the regular season on June 21, 2024.

At the same time, the Museum will also host some of its traditional special events, with a few new twists! On Saturday, October 21, the frightfully fun Halloween-themed party for adults, Backus Boo Ball returns to enchant the Outdoor Mural Plaza with a wickedly-delightful costumed event. For the winter holidays, the Museum will host its annual Holiday Sale – Gifts of Florida from December 1 through the 23.

The sale will feature this year’s Backus commemorative holiday ornament – perfect for any gift! On Sunday, January 28, guests will enjoy the Sunday in Key West Luncheon & Auction at the Pelican Yacht Club. New auction items always make this event fun and exciting! Then on February 16-18 the Museum will host its annual free Highwaymen Celebration Weekend, a three-day opportunity for visitors to learn about this special art movement at the source, and to browse and build their own collection of original art from vendors on the plaza.

The Museum will wrap up its signature events for the season with the brassy and classy Juice & Jazz, taking place on March 3, right before the annual drawing for the winning ticket for the Masterpiece of Florida Art Raffle’s grand prize -- a stunning original painting by internationally renowned marine wildlife artist Guy Harvey.

Exhibitions on View 2023–2024

October 8 – November 10, 2023: The Best of the Best Annual Juried Exhibition

The Backus Museum is the home of the Treasure Coast’s longest continuously held juried art competition, now in its 42nd year. This well-established commitment to practicing artists results in the annual presentation, which shines its spotlight on the finest artwork, by both amateurs and professionals from around the state and in a wide variety of media. Every year, a new independent jury panel discovers “the best,” and rewards creative distinction, exceptional quality and skill, and outstanding presentation with cash prizes. The Best of the Best heralds the opening of our 63rd Season.

Season Opening Reception – Saturday, October 7, 5:00-8:00 pm | Remarks: 6:00 pm

November 17, 2023 – January 7, 2024: Kindred Spirits: Paintings & Letters from the Kiplinger Family Collection

W. M. Kiplinger (1891-1967), a famed Washington journalist with a home on Sewall's Point in Stuart, discovered the art of A. E. Backus and befriended him in the 1950s. Despite the differences in their lives, Kiplinger found in Backus a close counterpart, and commissioned a number of significant paintings. A tireless letter writer, Kiplinger corresponded with his friend as well as with other artists he met at the Backus Studio, including a remarkable exchange with future Highwaymen artist Alfred Hair (1941-1970). This exhibition is the first public showing of these paintings and rare letters, and also includes selected works by Al Black, Walter Cole, Willie Daniels, James F. Hutchinson, Kevin Hutchinson, Therese Knowles, Roy McLendon, Harold Newton, and Sam Newton acquired by W.M. Kiplinger, and in recent years the Kiplinger Family, that honor the Backus legacy.

Opening Reception – Friday, December 1, 6:00-8:00 pm | Remarks: 6:30 pm

January 13 – March 3, 2024: Fast Forward: The Original Florida Highwaymen on the Way to Fame 1954-2004

When a nineteen-year-old Harold Newton became inspired to paint the Florida landscape in 1954, his vision, courage, and accomplishments encouraged his friends and neighbors to take up paintbrushes and follow a new path as professional artists. Over time, dozens of individuals joined the venture and unintentionally founded a movement. After more than fifty years in becoming an overnight success, the 26 landscape artists now known as The Original Highwaymen were inducted in 2004 into the Florida Artists Hall of Fame. This exhibition of rarely seen paintings, gathered from private collections, celebrates their first fifty years of fame and bold course forward to the hard-won triumph of statewide recognition.

Opening Reception – Friday, January 19, 6:00-8:00 pm | Remarks: 6:30 pm

March 8 – April 28, 2024: Art of the Fantastic: Imaginative Illustration from the Korshak Collection

The Korshak Collection features works by pioneering artists from over a century of published science fiction, horror, and fantasy. These original adventure and fantasy illustrations appeared on the covers and pages of timeless novels, and in classic pulp magazines from the 1930s through 1960s such as Amazing Stories, Weird Tales, Fantastic Adventures, and Wonder Stories. The exhibition features works by such masters as Aubrey Beardsley, Arthur Rackham, Gustave Doré, Howard Pyle, Virgil Finlay, Kelly Freas, J. Allen St. John, Frank Frazetta, and Michael Whelan. With outstanding images of Martian princesses, Arthurian legends, ethereal fairies, alien invaders, imaginative pasts and fanciful, uncertain futures, Art of the Fantastic is far and away a superb survey of the extraordinary.

Opening Reception – Friday, March 15, 6:00-8:00 pm | Remarks: 6:30 pm

May 10 – June 21, 2024: Through the Eye of the Camera Annual Juried Exhibition

This favorite open competition by the Backus Museum continues its long tradition of appreciating photography as a distinct art form. For nearly thirty years, this annual presentation brings into focus the finest images in traditional and digital photography, by both amateurs and professionals from around the state. An independent jury panel each year considers every entry and awards the superior examples with awards and cash prizes. Entries accepted by advance appointment Apr 10 – May 3; see Prospectus available Mar 13 for details.

Opening Reception – Friday, May 10, 6:00-8:00 pm | Remarks: 6:30 pm

Members Receptions are free as a benefit for members, $20 for not-yet-members

All dates and programming subject to change; please check the website for any updates or cancellations.

Events & Programs 2023–2024

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2023 during regular hours - 63rd Season Grand Opening Celebration – FREE ADMISSION

Join us for the opening of the season and The Best of the Best exhibition!

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21 > 6:00-10:00pm - Backus Boo Ball

Eat, Drink, and Be Scary! The frightfully fun Halloween-themed party for adults is back to casting its enchantments for all on the Outdoor Mural Plaza. Live music by THE SQUARE ONES, cash prizes for your creative couture in the costume contest, together with haunting witches’ brews, hexy-sexy potions, and tasty monster chow, we promise a spellbinding evening of treats for all.

Your startling exploits at the Boo benefit the work of the Backus Museum. Event tickets available Sep 6.

DECEMBER 1-23 during regular hours - Holiday Sale – Share Your Love of Florida

20% Off Most Items. The Museum Store is your destination for unique and creative gifts that share your love of Florida. You’ll find Backus-inspired items for the home or office, artisan jewelry, specialty books, notecards, and more festive joys waiting for you. Get your limited edition, hand-textured canvas reproduction of one of many beloved paintings in the Backus Home Collection. And don’t miss this year’s Backus commemorative holiday ornament! Shop early for best selection.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28, 2024 > 11:00a-2:00p - Sunday in Key West Luncheon & Auction

Your winter getaway to the Florida Keys is closer than you think. Our annual signature event brings the charms of Key West nearer to home at the Pelican Yacht Club on the scenic Indian River Lagoon.

The thrilling live auction of exclusive experiences and exceptional items is served with delectable food and friends in support of the Backus Museum. Reserve your seats starting Dec 1.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16-18 during regular hours - Highwaymen Celebration Weekend - Free Admission

Museum & Outdoor Mural Plaza

Browse a selection of vintage Highwaymen paintings available for purchase on the Museum’s Outdoor Mural Plaza, and join informative gallery talks on the special exhibition.

SUNDAY, MARCH 3 > 10:30a-12:30pm - Juice & Jazz and Win a Masterpiece of Florida Art Raffle

It’s worth the squeeze! Enjoy a jazzy time on the Indian River for our choice outdoor concert event! Live music on the Outdoor Mural Plaza accompanies a scrumptious assortment of sweet and savory delights, all with fresh juice, hot java and sparkling mimosas. And at 12:30p we hit the exciting climax – the drawing for the annual Florida Art Raffle and a chance to win the stunning original painting by renowned marine wildlife artist Guy Harvey.

Bop over and swing by for the favorite opportunity for fun and advance the mission of the Backus Museum! Event tickets available Jan 31!

The A.E. Backus Museum & Gallery is a community-based, 501(c)3 not-for-profit arts institution that relies on your support. Contributions to sustain our mission and work in the community can be made securely online at www.BackusMuseum.org/donate. Gifts can also be made as an ongoing monthly donation, as a way to extend contributions and provide steady support through uncertainties. For more information, please visit www.BackusMuseum.org.

About the A.E. Backus Museum & Gallery

Since its founding in 1960 and the first day the doors opened in 1961, the A.E. Backus Museum & Gallery has been a center and catalyst for creativity and culture in our region. The Museum houses the nation’s largest public presentation of artwork by Florida’s preeminent painter, A.E. “Bean” Backus (1906-1990), and also continues its more than sixty-year tradition of exhibiting and celebrating the paintings of the original Florida Highwaymen, who got their start here. In addition, the Museum organizes and hosts changing exhibitions from artists of regional, national and international acclaim. The Backus Museum was recognized as the 2022 Best of the Best Community Choice Award for Best Art Gallery; and the 2021 Best Tourist Attraction – 2018 Best Museum / Best of the Treasure Coast by the readers of Indian River Magazine.

Schedule: The Museum is open with Preseason Hours Wednesday – Saturday, 10 AM to 4 PM; Sunday, 12 Noon to 4 PM through September 29; the Museum will be closed September 30 – October 7 for installation, then resume Regular Hours on October 8. Admission is $5 per person; AARP, AAA, and Veterans with appropriate ID receive a $2 discount. Students with school ID, children under 18, active duty military, and current members are always free. Visitors are asked to follow the latest public health guidance for the safety and comfort of guests, staff, and volunteers.