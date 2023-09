Florida - Friday September 15, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Brad King to serve as Judge on the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court.

Brad King - King is from Ocala. He served as the State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit from 1989 to 2020.

He earned both his bachelor’s degree and his juris doctor from the University of Florida.

King fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Richard Singletary.