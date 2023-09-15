Fort Pierce Police Seek Help Finding Armed Robbery Suspects

Fort Pierce - Friday September 15, 2023: The Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating three suspects who robbed a local pawn shop this week.

The robbery happened this past Tuesday morning, September 12. Fort Pierce Police got a call at 8:46 a.m. about an armed robbery at the Value Pawn & Jewelry shop located at 2512 South U.S. Highway 1.

According to a news release from FPPD, three men entered the store. One of them held the employees at gunpoint while a second suspect broke the jewelry cases with a sledgehammer. The third suspect then loaded the contents into a bag. All three fled in a stolen 2020 black Honda Accord that was later recovered.

The first suspect is described as a black male standing approximately 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-1-inches tall, and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a bright orange construction-type vest and hat.

The second and third suspects are also described as black males in their late teens to early twenties. Both suspects are believed to be approximately 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds and wearing dark-colored pants and hoodies.

All three of these suspects are considered armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspects is asked to contact Detective Kevin Mohamed at 772-467-6905 (office), 772-979-1451 (cell) or email him at: kmohamed@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.