High School Students Get a Jump on College with IRSC Dual Enrollment

Fort Pierce - Friday September 15, 2023: High school students in the region have a unique opportunity—they can take courses at Indian River State College and receive both high school and college credit, and even earn an Associate degree or career training certificate by the time they graduate high school at no cost.

Thousands of students have participated in IRSC’s Dual Enrollment program, taking courses such as College Algebra and English Composition, which typically can cost $600 or more at a state university. Dual Enrollment students in public, public charter, private and home schools are exempt from tuition, application fees, laboratory fees and receive textbooks at no cost to them.

Courses are offered at convenient times and they are weighted the same as Advanced Placement, Advanced International Certificate of Education and International Baccalaureate courses. Credits earned through Dual Enrollment transfer to all Florida public universities and most universities nationally.

Students and parents can learn all the details at upcoming free information sessions at IRSC campuses in Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, Stuart, Okeechobee and Vero Beach. An as-yet unscheduled information session will take place at Jensen Beach High School.

Tuesday, October 10, 6:00–7:00 p.m.



English - Massey Campus, 3209 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce, Kight Center (Building V), Room 110

Spanish - Massey Campus, 3209 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce, Kight Center (Building V), Room 309

Mueller Campus, 6155 College Lane, Vero Beach, Richardson Center (Building C), Room 105

Chastain Campus, 2400 S.E. Salerno Road, Stuart, Wolf High-Technology Center (Building C), Room 101

Wednesday, October 11, 6:00–7:00 p.m.



English - Pruitt Campus, 500 N.W. California Blvd., Port St. Lucie

- Last Name A-G: Building E, Room 114 (auditorium)

- Last Name H-N: Veterans Center of Excellence, Building D (auditorium)

- Last Name O-Z: STEM Building S, Room 108 (auditorium)



- Last Name A-G: Building E, Room 114 (auditorium) - Last Name H-N: Veterans Center of Excellence, Building D (auditorium) - Last Name O-Z: STEM Building S, Room 108 (auditorium) Spanish - Pruitt Campus, 500 N.W. California Blvd., Port St. Lucie, STEM Building S, Room 204 (classroom)

Friday, October 12, 6:00–7:00 p.m.

Dixon Hendry Campus, 2229 N.W. 9th Ave., Williamson Conference & Education Center



English - Room C-112

Spanish - Room C-117

To join an IRSC Dual Enrollment Information Session, register at connect.irsc.edu/

For more about Dual Enrollment at IRSC, visit https://irsc.edu/programs/dual-enrollment-for-high-school-students.html.

Further questions about the program should be directed to Shereka Alcidor, IRSC Student Success Coach, at salcido1@irsc.edu or by calling 772-462-7804.