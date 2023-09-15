Winners of the 2023 Florida Python Challenge Announced

Florida - Friday September 15, 2023: The winners of the 2023 Florida Python Challenge were announced Friday by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez at an awards ceremony at the Long Key Nature Center in Davie.

The annual Python Challenge this year had 1,050 participants from 35 states and Belgium remove 209 Burmese pythons from South Florida during the 10-day competition created by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and partners to increase awareness about invasive species and the threats they pose to Florida’s ecology.

This year’s winner removed 20 Burmese pythons, taking home a $10,000 ultimate grand prize.

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and negatively impact native species. They are found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem in South Florida, where they prey on birds, mammals and other reptiles. A female Burmese python may lay 50 to 100 eggs at a time. Since 2000, more than 19,000 wild Burmese pythons have been removed from the state of Florida and reported to FWC, including more than 11,000 Burmese pythons removed since 2019.

“Removing these invasive pythons is an important part of our efforts to protect the Everglades, and this competition allows people to get involved in Florida’s conservation efforts for one of the world’s most prized natural resources,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “I thank everyone involved in making the Florida Python Challenge® a successful event year after year, and I congratulate the winners of this year’s competition.”

The Ultimate Grand Prize Winner was Paul Hobbs, who removed 20 Burmese pythons, winning $10,000. The Ultimate Grand Prize Runner-Up, Ronald Kiger, took home $7,500 for removing 14 pythons. Additionally, the winner in the military category was Justin Morgan, who took home $2,500 for removing seven pythons.

FULL Winners List

Longest Python, $1,000 - U.S. Army veteran, Jeff Lince, Burmese python length: 7 feet, 9.5 inches

Professional Prizes - Courtesy of the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida

Most Pythons, $2,500 - Quentin Archie, 13 Burmese pythons removed

Most Pythons Runner-Up, $1,500 - Richard Catrambone, 12 Burmese pythons removed

Longest Python, $1,000 - Tom Rahill, Burmese python length: 8 feet, 3.6 inches

Novice Prizes - Courtesy of the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida

Most Pythons, $2,500 - Bob Blank, 7 Burmese pythons removed

Most Pythons Runner-Up, $1,500 - Michael Clem, 4 Burmese pythons removed

Longest Python, $1,000 - Amy Siewe, Burmese python length: 10 feet, 8.6 inches

“The success of the 2023 Florida Python Challenge would not have been possible without the dedication of over 1,000 competition participants, efforts from staff, support from our partners," said Rodney Barreto, FWC Chairman. “This success has a direct positive impact on the Everglades and our native wildlife.”

“It is great to see so many people participate in this year’s Florida Python Challenge that brings awareness to removing invasive species from Florida’s environment,” said Roger Young, FWC Executive Director. "We have the privilege to reward the public for their interest in getting outdoors and helping to conserve Florida’s natural resources.”

Visit FlPythonChallenge.org for more information.