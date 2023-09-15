NWS Melbourne: High Surf Advisory Remains in Effect Through 11 a.m. Today

East Central Florida - Friday September 15, 2023: The High Surf Advisory issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne remains in effect through 11 a.m. this morning, Friday September 15.

The advisory applies to the east central Florida coast from Volusia County down through Martin County which .

Minor beach and dune erosion will be possible during the high tide cycles through Friday morning. The high tide this morning will occur between 8:45 and 9:00 a.m.

: Until 11 a.m. EDT Friday morning. IMPACTS: Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONS:

High surf will affect the beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions.

Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous surf conditions.