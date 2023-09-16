Martin County Tourism Office Earns Top Honors at Visit Florida 2023 Flagler Awards

Martin County - Saturday September 16, 2023: The Martin County Office of Tourism & Marketing was recently awarded five Flagler Awards during the 2023 Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism, held last week in Orlando, Florida.

The tourism office won the first place Best of Show Henry Award for their color-changing direct mail pieces. The mail pieces were part of their larger “Mood for Martin” marketing campaign, which enabled potential visitors to curate custom itineraries based on their interests and proved “no matter your mood, you’re always in the mood for Martin.”

The Discover Martin team also won two coveted Silver Flagler Awards: one in the Radio Advertising category for their promotion of the Treasure Coast Songwriters Festival, and the other in the Direct Marketing category for their Mood for Martin direct mailers. They rounded out their accolades with a Bronze Flagler Award in the Niche Marketing category for their “Martin Memories” holiday campaign, and another Bronze prize in the Internet Advertising category for their “Summer of Fun” campaign developed in partnership with Atlanta Magazine.

“It’s always a tremendous honor to be recognized by VISIT FLORIDA at the Flagler Awards,” said Nerissa Okiye, Tourism Director of Martin County. “The Sunshine State boasts some of the most innovative, creative, and resilient marketing professionals in the tourism industry, so we are thrilled to see our work celebrated alongside the best of the best in Florida.”

Named for Henry Flagler, the Flagler Awards were established by VISIT FLORIDA in 2000 to recognize outstanding tourism marketing in Florida. The Flagler Awards honor the individuals and organizations that help maintain and improve Florida’s position as one of the world’s most popular travel destinations.

As in previous years, the 2023 Flagler Awards drew entries from Florida’s tourism partners, large and small. Working independently, a diverse panel of thirteen judges evaluated the creativity, innovation, production quality, and effectiveness of each entry. Based on the judges’ cumulative scores, awards were presented to the top three entries in each category.

“We are extremely proud of the work we produced over the past year and remain humbled by these accolades,” says Ian Centrone, Tourism Program Manager for Martin County. “Our destination is a very special place, and we could not have achieved these results without the ongoing support of our partners, the Martin County Tourist Development Council, and our local stakeholders.”

For a full list of the 2023 Flagler Award winners, visit the VISIT FLORIDA website here.