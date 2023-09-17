Kimberly Richey Appointed to the Education Commission of the States

Florida - Sunday September 17, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Kimberly Richey to the Education Commission of the States.

Kimberly Richey - Richey is a Senior Chancellor at the Florida Department of Education. Previously, she served as the Deputy Superintendent of the Virginia Department of Education and was the Acting Assistant Secretary/Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights for the United States Department of Education.

Richey earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Southern Nazarene University and her juris doctor from the University of Oklahoma.