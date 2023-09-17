St. Lucie County Man Collects $5M Top Price in Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game

Florida Lotto

St. Lucie County - Sunday September 17, 2023: 44-Year-Old Travis Hall of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee last week. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.

"I stopped at Publix to grab a sub and decided to try my luck with a $20 Scratch-Off,” Hall told Lottery officials. “Little did I know, it would turn into a $5 million-dollar win! After waiting days to scratch the ticket, I handed it to my wife -- my hands were trembling from disbelief at what I was seeing."

Hall purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 746 Southwest Federal Highway in Stuart. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.02.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 72 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2022-2023. Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $18.09 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).