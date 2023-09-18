AAA: Florida Gas Prices Up 8-Cents Over the Past Week
Florida - Monday September 18, 2023: Florida gas prices increased last week, as anticipated. Sunday's state average of $3.69 per gallon is 8 cents more than the week before.
"Global fuel supplies continue to tighten, putting upward pressure on oil prices and subsequently, the price of gasoline," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.
OPEC oil production cuts have caused crude oil prices to strengthen through the past month. On Friday, the U.S. price of oil closed at $90.77 per barrel. That was the highest daily price of 2023, and the most expensive since early November 2022.
Sunday's state average remains 16 cents below this year's high of $3.85 per gallon. On average, Florida drivers are currently paying $55 to fill an average-sized tank of gas. That's nearly $3 less than when gas prices were at their 2023 peak.
Regional Florida Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.84), Naples ($3.74), Gainesville ($3.72)
- Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.49), Pensacola ($3.51), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.51)
Ways to Save on Gasoline
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
- Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.
- Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.
- Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.
- Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA's Gas Cost Calculator.