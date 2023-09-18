AAA: Florida Gas Prices Up 8-Cents Over the Past Week

Florida - Monday September 18, 2023: Florida gas prices increased last week, as anticipated. Sunday's state average of $3.69 per gallon is 8 cents more than the week before.

"Global fuel supplies continue to tighten, putting upward pressure on oil prices and subsequently, the price of gasoline," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.

OPEC oil production cuts have caused crude oil prices to strengthen through the past month. On Friday, the U.S. price of oil closed at $90.77 per barrel. That was the highest daily price of 2023, and the most expensive since early November 2022.

Sunday's state average remains 16 cents below this year's high of $3.85 per gallon. On average, Florida drivers are currently paying $55 to fill an average-sized tank of gas. That's nearly $3 less than when gas prices were at their 2023 peak.

Regional Florida Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.84), Naples ($3.74), Gainesville ($3.72)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.49), Pensacola ($3.51), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.51)

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

