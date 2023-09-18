FDOT: Treasure Coast Traffic Report Through Friday September 22

Treasure Coast - Monday September 18, 2023: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials report.

CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

1. State Road 714/SW Martin Highway Widening Project

Description: This 1.127-mile widening project began on August 6, 2021. Project improvements include widening SR 714/SW Martin Highway from a two-lane undivided rural roadway to a four-lane divided urban roadway, widening the bridge over Florida’s Turnpike, constructing seven-foot buffered bike lanes and six-foot sidewalks on both sides of the roadway, and installing signing, signalization, and lighting upgrades.

Cost/Completion: $21.3 million. Completion is expected in fall 2024.

Traffic Impact:



The eastbound and westbound shoulders on SR 714/SW Martin Highway from SW Martin Downs Boulevard to SW Citrus Boulevard are closed through mid-2024 to facilitate widening activities. Cyclists and motorists should share the road.

One lane in either direction of SR 714/SW Martin Highway from Citrus Boulevard to Martin Downs Boulevard may be closed, Monday through Thursday, between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for roadway construction. During this time, intermittent side street closures may occur, and two-way traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

SW Leighton Farms Avenue between SR 714/SW Martin Highway and SW Honey Terrace may be closed to traffic overnight, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 29, for roadway construction. Please see the attached flyer.

Detour Information:



Eastbound and westbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway between SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Leighton Farm Avenue may be closed to traffic overnight, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 29 , for roadway construction. Monday, Oct. 1 through Friday, Oct. 6 , will be used as contingency nights if needed. Please see the flyers attached.

, for roadway construction. , will be used as contingency nights if needed. Please see the flyers attached. Eastbound and westbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway to southbound SW Leighton Farm Avenue motorists will be detoured via SR 714/SW Martin Highway, SW Citrus Boulevard, and SW Moore Street to SW Leighton Farm Avenue.

Northbound and southbound SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR 714/SW Martin Highway motorists will be detoured via SW Moore Street and SW Citrus Boulevard will be detoured via SW Moore Street and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR 714/SW Martin Highway.

Northbound and southbound SW Citrus Boulevard to SW Leighton Farm Avenue motorists will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Moore Street to SW Leighton Farm Avenue.

Local traffic between SR 714/SW Martin Highway and SW Moore Street will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

Small Vehicle Detour Information:



Small vehicle westbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Leighton Farm Avenue, SW Moore Street, and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR 714/SW Martin Highway.

Small vehicle eastbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW Moore Street, and SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

Southbound SW Citrus Boulevard to eastbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway small vehicle traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW Moore Street, and SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

Local traffic between SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Leighton Farm Avenue will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

Three or More Axle Truck and Trailer Detour Information:



SW Citrus Boulevard at SR 714/SW Martin Highway, may be closed to traffic overnight, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 29 for roadway construction. Monday, Oct. 1 through Friday, Oct. 6 will be used as contingency nights if needed. Please see the flyer attached.

for roadway construction. will be used as contingency nights if needed. Please see the flyer attached. Three or more axle trucks and trailer eastbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW 96th Street, SR 76/SW Kanner Highway, enter the SR 9/I-95 northbound on-ramp from SW Kanner Highway, exit SR 9/I-95 at High Meadows Avenue (Exit 102), High Meadows Avenue to SR 714/SW Martin Highway.

Three or more axle trucks and trailer westbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via High Meadows Avenue, enter the SR 9/I-95 southbound on-ramp from High Meadows Avenue, exit SR 9/I-95 at SR 76/SW Kanner Highway (Exit 101), SW 96th Street, and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR 714/SW Martin Highway.

Local traffic on SR 714/SW Martin Highway between SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SW Citrus Boulevard will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

Detour Information:



Eastbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway to southbound SW Citrus Boulevard motorists will be detoured via SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SW Moore Street to SW Citrus Boulevard.

Southbound SW Citrus Boulevard motorists continuing south on the roadway will be detoured via SR 714/SW Martin Highway, SW Leighton Farm Avenue, and SW Moore Street to SW Citrus Boulevard.

Northbound SW Citrus Boulevard motorists continuing north on the roadway will be detoured via SW Moore Street, SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SR 714/SW Martin Highway to SW Citrus Boulevard.

Local traffic between SR 714/SW Martin Highway and SW Moore Street will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

2. State Road 76/Kanner Highway from N of SW Cabana Point Circle to SR-5 (US-1

Description: This 1.4-mile resurfacing project from north of Cabana Point Circle to SR 5/U.S. 1 in the City of Stuart began on Monday, July 25, 2022. Project improvements include milling and resurfacing the existing roadway; some minor widening will occur along northbound and southbound SR 76/Kanner Highway; upgrading crosswalks and curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; installing sidewalks, signage and pavement markings; upgrading pedestrian lighting at two signalized intersections at SR 714/Monterey Road and SR 5/US 1; and, upgrading or restoring drainage pipes and replacing sections of the City of Stuart’s watermain at various locations.

Cost/Completion: $5,064,094.62. Completion is expected in summer 2023.

Traffic Impact:



Two southbound lanes of SR 76/Kanner Highway from Monterey Road to SR 5/U.S. 1 will be closed nightly Sunday through Friday, Starting Friday, Sept.15 through Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for lighting, sidewalk, and roadway work.

One northbound lane of SR 76/Kanner Highway from SR 5/U.S. 1 to Monterey Road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. as needed from Monday, Sept.15 through Saturday, Sept. 30, for signage installation and roadway asphalt corrections work.



3. State Road (SR) 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project, from SE Contractors Way to north of SR 732/Jensen Beach Boulevard

Description: This 5.042-mile resurfacing project began on June 19, 2023. The project improvements on SR 5/US 1 consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway excluding SW Joan Jefferson Way to NW Wright Boulevard (no work on the Roosevelt Bridge), drainage improvements, constructing sidewalks to fill in missing gaps, upgrading curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, installing pedestrian pushbutton detectors at signalized intersections, and upgrading pavement markings and lighting signalized intersections.

Cost/Completion: $12 million. Completion is expected in spring 2024.

Traffic Impacts:



One northbound lane of SR 5/U.S. 1 from SR 732/ Jensen Beach Boulevard to the north side of the new Roosevelt Bridge will be closed beginning at 8:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19 through approximately 3:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22, for Silt Fence Installation, concrete removal, and concrete pour.

One southbound lane of SR 5/U.S. 1 from SR 732/ Jensen Beach Boulevard to the north side of the new Roosevelt Bridge will be closed beginning at 9:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19 through approximately 4:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22, for silt fence installation, concrete removal, and concrete pour.

One lane in either direction of SR 5/U.S. 1 from NW Wright Boulevard to NW Baker Street will be closed around-the-clock, Monday, Sept. 19 through Friday, Sept. 22 for curb, sidewalk, and guardrail work. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

4. State Road (SR) 76/Kanner Highway Resurfacing and Improvements Project, from north of SR 710/Warfield Boulevard to St. Lucie Mobile Village

Description: The project began on July 26, 2023. The project improvements consist of repaving and restriping the existing roadway and shoulders, widening the existing shoulders from 10 feet to 12 feet, upgrading signing and pavement markings, installing audible vibratory treatment along the centerline and edge lines of the roadway, extending the existing guardrail at selected locations to address canal hazards, regarding the existing ditch in front of St. Lucie Mobile Village and replacing the existing Traffic Monitoring Site (TMS) loops.

Cost/Completion: $2,771,566.18. Completion is expected in spring 2024.

Traffic Impacts:



The West driveway at the St. Lucie Mobile Village will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., follow detour. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

5. SR 15/US 98 Resurfacing Project

Description: This 12.333-mile project began on August 4, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, widening the roadway shoulders to 12 feet (7 feet paved and 5 feet unpaved), and installing new pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $20.8 Million. Completion is expected in late 2024.

Traffic Impacts:



One lane in either direction of SR 15/US 98 from the Palm Beach/Martin County line to the Martin/Okeechobee County line will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 18 through Friday, Sept. 22 for survey, paving, embankment and clearing work. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.



6. Dynamic Envelope Marking Rail Safety Project

Description: Construction on this railroad marking project will take place at Tommy Clements Street, SW Silver Fox Lane, and SW Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Indiantown, Innovation Drive in Jupiter, Aviation Road in West Palm Beach, Larrimore Road in Pahokee, Gator Boulevard/Airport Road, NW 12th Street/Osceola Street, W Canal Street, NW Avenue D, SW Avenue E/Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard W in Belle Glade, NW 1st Avenue in South Bay, and Miami Canal Road in Lake Harbor is anticipated to begin August 28, 2023. Work includes milling and resurfacing the pavement, installing signage, pavement markings, and sod, and performing utility adjustments.

Cost/Completion: $1.1 million/Early 2024

Traffic Impacts:



The eastbound and westbound lanes of Aviation Boulevard at SR 710/Bee Line Highway will be closed to traffic beginning 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20, until 8 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 21. The full closure will begin with one lane closing at 6 p.m., with flaggers directing traffic until both directions are closed at 8 p.m. During this time, no local traffic will be able to use Aviation Boulevard to enter or exit North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport.

Advance Notice: Both eastbound and westbound lanes of SW Tommy Clements Street at SR 710/ SW Warfield Boulevard will be closed to traffic, beginning at 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28 until 8 a.m., Friday morning, Sept. 29. During this time, no local traffic will be able to use SW Tommy Clements Street to enter or exit the community. The full closure will begin with one lane closing at 6 p.m., with flaggers directing traffic until both directions are closed at 8 p.m. Flaggers will be available to escort school bus riders and pedestrians to SR 710/ SW Warfield Boulevard as needed.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of SW Tommy Clements Street at SR 710/ SW Warfield Boulevard will be closed to traffic, beginning at 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28 until 8 a.m., Friday morning, Sept. 29. During this time, no local traffic will be able to use SW Tommy Clements Street to enter or exit the community. The full closure will begin with one lane closing at 6 p.m., with flaggers directing traffic until both directions are closed at 8 p.m. Flaggers will be available to escort school bus riders and pedestrians to SR 710/ SW Warfield Boulevard as needed. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Melissa Readling at 772-577-8803 or mreadling@corradino.com.



ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

7. Kings Highway Widening Project, from South of State Road 70 to North of the I-95 Overpass

Description: Kings Highway / State Road 713 is being widened from south of State Road 70 to north of the I-95 overpass in the City of Ft. Pierce and unincorporated St. Lucie County. The improvements on this 3.417-mile project include: reconstructing the existing two-lane undivided Kings Highway into a newly constructed four‐lane divided roadway, relocating Canal No. 40 and Canal No. 32E to accommodate widening to the west, realigning Kings Highway at the intersection with Okeechobee Road which will improve the existing connection with the Turnpike, replacing existing culverts/swales and installing a closed drainage system and retention ponds, installing a new highway lighting system, and upgrading signalization with vehicle detection devices and ITS cameras.

Cost/Completion: $45.2 million.

Traffic Impact:



This project was final accepted by the Florida Department of Transportation on Friday September 8th, 2023.

8. SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard Widening Project, from South of SW Alcantarra Boulevard to South of SW Darwin Boulevard

Description: Construction on this 0.713-mile widening project began on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. The City of Port St. Lucie, as Project Sponsor, requested the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Four design and construct this project through application to the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization and City of Port St. Lucie Resolution 18-R42. Project improvements include widening SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane divided roadway, installing three new signalized intersections with mast arms at SW Alcantarra Boulevard, SW Tulip Boulevard, and SW Tunis Boulevard, adding a right turn lane on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard’s north approach to SW Alcantarra Boulevard, constructing an 18’ wide raised median with curb and gutter, upgrading crosswalks and curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, constructing 8’-10’ wide sidewalks on both sides of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard for pedestrian and bicycle use, and 6’ wide sidewalks on side streets, installing a new closed drainage system, signing, pavement markings, signalization, and lighting upgrades, and landscaping for the median including trees, irrigation and stamped concrete.

Cost/Completion: $11,570,179. Completion is expected in summer 2024.

Traffic Impact:



One lane in either direction of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard between SW Fisherman Avenue and SW Darwin Boulevard may be closed Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to install drainage structures. Flagging operations will be in place to direct traffic.

Beginning Sunday, September 17, 2023 the westbound traffic on St. Lucie West Boulevard will be shifted slightly to the north and open two new turn lanes to access the NB I-95 on ramp. Please note, if the traffic shift does not occur Sunday, September 17 it’s expected to be complete by Sunday, September 24.

City of Port St. Lucie project/adjacent to project corridor:

The Port St. Lucie Boulevard South Project Segment 3, managed by the City of Port St. Lucie, is reconstructing approximately 0.7 miles of the existing four-lane roadway from SW Gatlin Boulevard to SW Darwin Boulevard and a portion of SW Darwin Boulevard through Winter 2023.

Traffic Impact:



Speed limit lowered to 30 mph for the duration of the construction project.

Closure of existing median openings at both SW Yale Street and SW Cairo Avenue.

One northbound through lane will be eliminated on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard north of SW Aurelia Avenue to Gatlin Boulevard, leaving one through lane and one dedicated left turn lane onto westbound Gatlin Boulevard. For more information about the City of Port St. Lucie’s Segment 3 Project, please contact Beth Zsoka, Project Public Information Specialist at 772-871-5176.

9. St. Lucie West Boulevard Widening Project, from Commerce Center Drive to Peacock Boulevard

Description: This 1.814-mile widening project began on Monday, January 24, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. The City of Port St. Lucie, as Project Sponsor, requested the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Four design and construct this project through application to the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization and City of Port St. Lucie Resolution 20-R75. Project improvements include constructing a new 3-lane eastbound bridge over I-95, separated 10-feet from the existing bridge; widening St. Lucie West Boulevard to accommodate two (2) eastbound and westbound travel lanes, with a third eastbound lane between the I-95 southbound and northbound ramps, two (2) eastbound left turn lanes at the I-95 northbound on ramp, two (2) westbound right turn lanes at the I-95 northbound on ramp; reconstructing/widening the I-95 ramps; connecting the existing St. Lucie West Boulevard roadway to the new eastbound bridge from the east and west directions; constructing 7-foot buffered bike lanes/paved shoulder and 5-foot to 6-foot wide sidewalks on both sides of the roadway; constructing a 22-foot to 40-foot lane-line to lane-line curbed median with curb and gutter; installing fencing retrofits on the north side of the existing bridge, and new railing on the eastbound bridge; and, installing new traffic signals with enhanced synchronization and timing at I-95 ramps.

Cost/Completion: $15,518,729. Completion is expected fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:



Beginning Thursday, September 21, the westbound traffic on St. Lucie West Boulevard will be shifted slightly to the north and open two new turn lanes to access the NB I-95 on ramp. Please note, if the traffic shift does not occur Thursday, September 21, it’s expected to be complete by Thursday, September 28.

The eastbound lane of St. Lucie West Boulevard from the I-95 northbound off-ramp intersection to Peacock Boulevard was shifted 3-feet to the south to facilitate roadway construction through Dec. 2023.

Eastbound St. Lucie West Boulevard to southbound I-95 traffic is shifted to the newly paved permanent on-ramp.

Eastbound traffic on St. Lucie West Boulevard is shifted to the new roadway/bridge outside lane to facilitate roadway construction through Dec. 2023.

The bike lane and shoulder along the new eastbound St. Lucie West Boulevard will be open and can be used by bicycles. The asphalt pathway along westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard will be open and can be used by bicycles through Sep. 2023.

Traffic on the northbound I-95 entrance ramp was shifted to the inside (left) lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard to facilitate roadway construction operations through Sep. 2023. The free-flowing right turn lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard onto the northbound I-95 on-ramp was eliminated. A new right turn lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard onto the northbound I-95 entrance ramp was added, and motorists will stop at the signal before turning onto the ramp.

Traffic on the northbound I-95 exit ramp to St. Lucie West Boulevard is split to the inner left and the outer right lanes to facilitate roadway construction operations through Dec. 2023.

Traffic on the southbound I-95 exit ramp to St. Lucie West Boulevard is split to the inner left and the outer right lanes to facilitate roadway construction activities through Dec. 2023.

Intermittent shoulder closures may occur Monday through Friday, through Dec. 2023, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for road work at the following locations:

One lane in either direction of St. Lucie West Boulevard between Champions Way and SW Peacock Boulevard may be intermittently closed nightly Monday through Friday, through Dec. 2023, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway work. A flagging operation will be in place to help direct traffic.

One northbound and southbound lane of I-95 may be intermittently closed from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass Monday through Friday, through Dec. 2023, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for bridge work and deliveries.

One northbound and southbound lane of I-95 may be intermittently closed from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass Monday through Friday, through Dec. 2023, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for bridge work and material deliveries. No more than one lane will be closed at a time in either direction of I-95.

Two southbound and northbound lanes of I-95 from one mile south to one mile north of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass may be intermittently closed Monday through Friday, through Dec. 2023, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for fence installation on the existing WB bridge.

Northbound and southbound I-95 mainline from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass

All I-95 entrance and exit ramps at St. Lucie West Boulevard

Eastbound and westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard from Champions Way to SW Peacock Boulevard

10. State Road 716/Port St. Lucie Boulevard Over Long Creek & N. Fork of the St. Lucie River Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Description: This 0.3-mile bridge rehabilitation project began on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. Project improvements include removing the existing deteriorated east and west seawalls (concrete caps and steel sheet piles) and replacing with rubble riprap slope protection and repairing the existing spalls in the concrete piles and concrete beams at various locations.

Cost/Completion: $1,436,682. Completion is expected in winter 2023.

Traffic Impact:



All lanes are open. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

11. State Road 9/I-95 Northbound and Southbound Off-Ramps at Gatlin Boulevard Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This 1.4-mile roadway improvements project began on Friday, June 10, 2022. Project improvements include widening southbound I-95 to provide a 12-foot auxiliary lane and a 12-foot shoulder (10-feet paved); widening I-95 southbound Gatlin Boulevard off-ramp for the addition of a right-turn lane and a left-turn lane; widening the inside of the I-95 northbound Gatlin Boulevard off-ramp to provide three (3) left-turn lanes; widening eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard to provide three 15-foot left-turn lanes; modifying drainage to an open system with dry ponds; installing one cantilever sign structure at the southbound I-95 off-ramp; and adding new signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $4,627,785.77. Completion is anticipated fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:



The outside or inside ramp lane of the northbound I-95 to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramps may be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through September 2023, for roadway work.

The outside or inside ramp lane of the southbound I-95 to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramps may be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through September 2023, for roadway work.

The outside shoulder of the southbound I-95 to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramp is closed around-the-clock through September 2023 to facilitate roadway work.

One westbound outside lane of Gatlin Boulevard from just west of the I-95 northbound on-ramp entrance to just east of the overpass is closed around-the-clock through September 2023, for roadway work.

One lane in each direction of Gatlin Boulevard from just east and west of the northbound and southbound I-95 off-ramps at Gatlin Boulevard may be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through September 2023, for clearing and grubbing, and sidewalk work. During this time, sections of the sidewalks will be closed, and pedestrian detours will be in place.

One southbound lane of I-95 from just before and at the off-ramp to Gatlin Boulevard may be closed nightly, Sunday through Thursday, through September 2023, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., for sign installation. Traffic on the outside lane will be temporarily shifted to the left during the lane closure. FHP will be onsite to assist motorists.

The SR 9/I-95 northbound off-ramp to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard may be closed to traffic overnight, 9 p.m., until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Thursday, Sept. 28 for milling and resurfacing work. During this closure, motorists will be detoured via the SR 9/I-95 northbound off-ramp to Becker Road (Exit 114), SW Becker Road, and Port St. Lucie Boulevard to Gatlin Boulevard. FHP will be on site to assist motorists. Only one ramp will be closed at a time. Please see flyer attached for more information.

The SR 9/I-95 southbound off-ramp to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard may be closed to traffic overnight, 9 p.m., until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Thursday, Sept. 28 for milling and resurfacing work. During this closure, motorists will be detoured via the SR 9/I-95 southbound off-ramp to Crosstown Parkway (Exit 120), Crosstown Parkway, and SW Village Parkway to Gatlin Boulevard. FHP will be on site to assist motorists. Only one ramp will be closed at a time. Please see flyer attached for more information.

The SR 9/I-95 northbound off-ramp to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard may be closed to traffic overnight, 9 p.m., until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Thursday, Sept. 28 for milling and resurfacing work. During this closure, motorists will be detoured via the SR 9/I-95 northbound off-ramp to Becker Road (Exit 114), SW Becker Road, and Port St. Lucie Boulevard to Gatlin Boulevard. FHP will be on site to assist motorists. Only one ramp will be closed at a time. Please see flyer attached for more information.

The SR 9/I-95 southbound off-ramp to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard may be closed to traffic overnight, 9 p.m., until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Thursday, Sept. 28 for milling and resurfacing work. During this closure, motorists will be detoured via the SR 9/I-95 southbound off-ramp to Crosstown Parkway (Exit 120), Crosstown Parkway, and SW Village Parkway to Gatlin Boulevard. FHP will be on site to assist motorists. Only one ramp will be closed at a time. Please see flyer attached for more information. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

12. State Road 9/I-95 Northbound and Southbound Off-Ramps at Midway Road Improvements Project

Description: This roadway improvements project began on November 10, 2022. The project improvements consist of adding a second left-turn lane to both the SR 9/I-95 northbound and southbound off-ramps at Midway Road (Exit 126); widening and repaving the existing SR 9/I-95 off-ramps; upgrading traffic signals with new mast arm poles and improving signalization timing and alignment; implementing Wrong Way Driving Countermeasure Systems; and upgrading existing highway lighting along with implementation of new signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $2.6 million. Completion is anticipated summer 2023.

Traffic Impact:



The shoulders of the northbound and southbound I-95 off-ramps at Midway Road may be closed 7 a.m., until 5 p.m., Monday, Sept.18 through Friday, Sept. 22 for road wok.

13. State Road 615/North 25th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This project began on April 17, 2023. Project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway; installing 6-foot buffered bicycle lanes; upgrading pedestrian lighting at the intersection of Juanita Avenue and St. Lucie Boulevard: upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; upgrading guardrail connections to the existing bridge railings; and upgrading signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $2.5 million. Completion is anticipated late 2023.

Traffic Impacts:



One northbound lane from Juanita Avenue to St Lucie Boulevard may be closed 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Friday, September 29 for lighting work, sign installation, and shoulder corrections .

One southbound lane from Juanita Avenue to St Lucie Boulevard may be closed 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Friday, September 29 for lighting work, sign installation, and shoulder corrections .

One northbound lane of SR 615/North 25 th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Sunday, July 9 through Thursday, September 21, for asphalt placement.

Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Sunday, July 9 through Thursday, September 21, for asphalt placement. One southbound lane of SR 615/North 25 th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Sunday, July 9 through Thursday, September 21, for asphalt placement.

Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Sunday, July 9 through Thursday, September 21, for asphalt placement. One northbound lane of SR 615/North 25 th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday , September 20 through Wednesday October 4, for thermoplastic permanent paving markings.

Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday , September 20 through Wednesday October 4, for thermoplastic permanent paving markings. One southbound lane of SR 615/North 25 th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday , September 20 through Wednesday October 4, for thermoplastic permanent paving markings.

Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday , September 20 through Wednesday October 4, for thermoplastic permanent paving markings. One northbound lane of SR 615/North 25 th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19 through Friday September 29, for thermoplastic permanent paving markings.

Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19 through Friday September 29, for thermoplastic permanent paving markings. One southbound lane of SR 615/North 25th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19 through Friday September 29, for thermoplastic permanent paving markings.



14. State Road A1A North Causeway Over the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) Bridge Replacement Project

Description: This project began May 1, 2023. The SR A1A North Causeway Over the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) Bridge Replacement project improvements consist of constructing a new high-level fixed bridge connected directly to SR 5/US 1 going over the Florida East Coast (FEC) Railroad, Old Dixie Highway, and the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) featuring: one 12-foot travel lane in each direction, navigational clearances of 85 feet vertical and 125 feet horizontal at the waterway channel; installing a barrier-protected 8-foot sidewalk on the south side of the bridge and a barrier-protected 12-foot shared use path on the north side of the bridge; installing 7-foot buffered bicycle lanes within the shoulders on both sides of SR A1A; constructing a 12-foot shared-use path along Old Dixie Highway to provide connectivity to the East Coast Greenway; building an observation deck beneath the west side of the new bridge structure; constructing a new access road under the bridge to businesses east of the FEC Railroad; extending Juanita Avenue from SR 5/US 1 to Old Dixie Highway; and connecting SR 5/US 1 and Old Dixie Highway along Sunny Lane.

Cost/Completion: $111.5 million. Completion is anticipated late 2027.

Traffic Impacts:



Advanced Notice: One northbound lane on SR 605/ Old Dixie Hwy will be closed around-the-clock from Monday, Sept. 25 through Friday, Dec. 22 for Roadway work and drainage work.

One northbound lane on SR 605/ Old Dixie Hwy will be closed around-the-clock from Monday, Sept. 25 through Friday, Dec. 22 for Roadway work and drainage work. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

15. State Road 9/I-95 Resurfacing and Safety Improvements Project, from South of Gatlin Boulevard to South of St. Lucie West Boulevard

Description: The resurfacing and safety improvements project began on June 16, 2023. The project improvements consist of extending the SR-9/I-95 northbound on-ramp auxiliary lane from Gatlin Boulevard and the SR-9/I-95 southbound on-ramp auxiliary lane from St. Lucie West Boulevard, installing a Dynamic Message Sign along SR-9/I-95 northbound south of the Gatlin Boulevard interchange to provide real time messages to motorists, installing LED roadway lighting on SR-9/I-95 between Gatlin Boulevard and Crosstown Parkway, upgrading interchange signage, resurfacing SR-9/I-95 and correcting cross-slopes, and installing a Dynamic Curve Warning System north of the Gatlin Boulevard interchange to provide a warning to motorists of excessive speed and wet pavement conditions.

Cost/Completion: $9.9 million. Completion is anticipated summer 2024.

Traffic Impacts:



One lane in either direction of I-95 from south of Gatlin Boulevard to St. Lucie West Boulevard may be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 6 through Thursday, Oct. 19, for roadway construction and bridge work.

Two northbound lanes of I-95 from south of Gatlin Boulevard to St. Lucie West Boulevard may be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Oct. 19, for roadway construction and bridge work.

One lane in either direction of I-95 from south of Gatlin Boulevard to St. Lucie West Boulevard may be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, for roadway construction and bridge work.

Two lanes in either direction of I-95 from south of Gatlin Boulevard to St. Lucie West Boulevard may be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, for roadway construction and bridge work.

The northbound and southbound I-95 shoulder (right or left) from south of Gatlin Boulevard to St. Lucie West Boulevard may be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Aug.28 through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, for foundation installation, pole construction, sign installation, lighting, and ITS work.

The northbound and southbound I-95 shoulder (right or left) from south of Gatlin Boulevard to St. Lucie West Boulevard may be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Aug.28 through Thursday, Dec. 21, for foundation installation, pole construction, sign installation, lighting, and ITS work.



Advanced Notice: The SR 9/I-95 northbound on-ramp from Gatlin Boulevard will be closed to traffic overnight, 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. from Sunday Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 6, for resurfacing of the roadway. Sunday, Oct.8 through Thursday, Oct. 12 will be used as contingency nights if needed. During this closure, motorists will be detoured via Gatlin Boulevard, SW Village Parkway, and Crosstown Parkway to the northbound SR 9/I-95 on-ramp from Crosstown Parkway (Exit 120). For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479

The SR 9/I-95 northbound on-ramp from Gatlin Boulevard will be closed to traffic overnight, 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. from Sunday Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 6, for resurfacing of the roadway. Sunday, Oct.8 through Thursday, Oct. 12 will be used as contingency nights if needed. During this closure, motorists will be detoured via Gatlin Boulevard, SW Village Parkway, and Crosstown Parkway to the northbound SR 9/I-95 on-ramp from Crosstown Parkway (Exit 120). For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479 The SR 9/ I95 Northbound off-ramp to Crosstown Pkwy will be closed to traffic overnight, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday Oct. 8 through Thursday Oct. 12 for ramp milling and resurfacing. Sunday, Oct. 15 through Thursday Oct. 19 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

16. Savannas Preserve State Park SUN Trail Improvements Project, from Walton Road to Kitterman Road

Description: The SUN Trail improvements project began July 26, 2023. Project improvements consist of constructing approximately 6.8 miles of accessible multi-use trail featuring a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail with boardwalk sections.

Cost/Completion: $10.6 million. Completion is anticipated summer 2025.

Traffic Impacts:



All lanes are open. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, City of Fellsmere)

17. State Road A1A and SR 5/U.S. 1 Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This roadway improvements project began August 26, 2022. The SR A1A from south of Jasmine Lane to north of SR 60/Beachland Boulevard project improvements consist of repaving and restriping the existing asphalt pavement; widening the roadway to accommodate a 7-foot buffered bicycle lane; constructing a 6-foot sidewalk on the east side (northbound direction); upgrading drainage, signage and pavement markings; upgrading existing curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; adding two signalized pedestrian mid-block crossings at Iris Lane and Dahlia Lane; and, upgrading pedestrian signal and lighting at the intersection of SR A1A and SR 60/Beachland Boulevard. SR A1A and SR 5/U.S. 1 turn lanes project improvements consist of constructing a southbound right turn lane at the intersection of SR 5/US 1 and 8th Street; extending the southbound right turn lane at the intersections of SR A1A and the 17th Street Causeway and SR A1A and SR 60/Beachland Boulevard; and upgrading existing drainage.

Cost/Completion: $5.6 million. Completion is anticipated fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:



The northbound lane of SR A1A between Old Dixie Hwy and Shimenoke Road may be closed from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. from Monday Sept. 25, through Friday, Dec. 22, for roadway work and drainage.

The northbound shoulder of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., through September 2023, for sod installation. Only one direction will be closed at a time.

The northbound lane of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be closed 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through September 2023, for deliveries. Flagging operations will be in place to direct motorists. Only one direction will be closed at a time.

The southbound shoulder of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be closed around-the-clock through September 2023, for drainage structure installation work and road construction work.

The southbound lane of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be intermittently closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through September 2023, for deliveries. Flagging operations will be in place to direct motorists. Only one direction will be closed at a time.

The southbound lane of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through September 2023, for roadway widening activities. Flagging operations will be in place to direct motorists. Only one direction will be closed at a time.

The northbound lane of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road may be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday, through Thursday, Sept. 28 for milling and resurfacing of the roadway. Flagging operations will be in place to direct motorists.

The outside southbound lane of SR 5/U.S. 1 from 10th Street to 8th Street and the SR 5/U.S. 1 access onto westbound 8th Street will be closed around-the-clock through 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, for drainage work and construction of a dedicated right-turn lane at the intersection of SR 5/U.S. 1 and 8th Street. Motorists on SR 5/U.S. 1 can make a right turn onto westbound 8th Street at the traffic signal. One southbound SR 5/U.S.1 through lane will remain open to traffic at all times. Access to properties will be maintained. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

18. State Road 510/Wabasso Beach Road Bridge Railing Safety Improvements Project

Description: This bridge railing safety improvements project began March 31, 2023. The project improvements consist of installing pedestrian/bicycle railing on the north and south sides of the existing SR 510/Wabasso Beach Road bridge.

Cost/Completion: $1.4 million. Completion anticipated fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:



One eastbound lane of SR 510/Wabasso Beach Road from the east side of the bridge to the west side of the bridge will be closed nightly Monday through Thursday, through September 2023, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. to replace the pedestrian/bicycle bridge railing. A temporary traffic signal will be in place to direct motorists. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

19. State Road 656/17th Street East End of Bridge Rehabilitation and Improvements Project

Description: Construction is anticipated to begin August 28, 2023. The project improvements consist of replacement of the eastern 400 feet of the existing bridge; sealing the full length of the existing bridge deck surface; and upgrading signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $22.3 million. Completion anticipated summer 2028.

Traffic Impacts



One eastbound lane of SR 656/17 th Street between 4 th Avenue and Indian River Boulevard will be closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28 through 12 a.m., Monday, April 14, 2025, for bridge construction activities.

Street between 4 Avenue and Indian River Boulevard will be closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28 through 12 a.m., Monday, April 14, 2025, for bridge construction activities. One westbound lane of SR 656/17 th Street between E Camino Del Rio and Indian Bay Drive will be closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28 through 12 a.m., Monday, April 14, 2025, for roadway work.

Street between E Camino Del Rio and Indian Bay Drive will be closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28 through 12 a.m., Monday, April 14, 2025, for roadway work. One southbound outside turn lane on Indian River Boulevard to eastbound SR 656/17 th Street may be closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28 through 12 a.m. Monday, April 28, 2025, for bridge construction activities.

Street may be closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28 through 12 a.m. Monday, April 28, 2025, for bridge construction activities. One eastbound and westbound lane will be open in each direction on the south side of the bridge. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

20. CR 612/8th Street over Lateral Canal C (Bridge No. 884024) Bridge Replacement Project

Description: Construction began June 5, 2023. Project improvements consist of replacing the existing two-lane bridge (No. 884024) over Lateral Canal C, dredging Lateral Canal C to accommodate new bridge construction, installing guardrail to shield the canal hazards, and upgrading signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $6.9 million. Anticipated completion spring 2024.

Traffic Impacts:



Eastbound and westbound CR 612/8th Street over Lateral Canal C Bridge No. 884024 from west of 74th Avenue to east of Lateral Canal C is closed around-the-clock through spring 2024, for bridge replacement work.

Detour Information:



Eastbound CR 612/8th Street motorists will be detoured via 82nd Avenue, 16th Street and 66th Avenue to CR 612/8th Street.

Westbound CR 612/8th Street motorists will be detoured via 66th Avenue, 16th Street and 82nd Avenue to CR 612/8th Street.

Northbound 74th Avenue motorists will be detoured via 4th Street, 66th Avenue and 16th Street to 74th Avenue.

Northbound 74th Avenue motorists will be detoured via 4th Street, 66th Avenue and 16th Street to 74th Avenue. Southbound 74th Avenue motorists will be detoured via 16th Street, 66th Avenue and 4th Street to 74th Avenue. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

21 . State Road (SR) 9/I-95 at County Road (CR) 606/Oslo Road New Interchange and CR 606/Oslo Road Widening Project

Description: The project is anticipated to begin August 14, 2023. In partnership with Indian River County, FDOT is pleased to announce the construction of the new interchange at SR 9/I-95 and CR 606/Oslo Road and CR 606/Oslo Road improvements. Additionally, CR 606/Oslo Road will have capacity improvements to four lanes from west of SR 9/I-95 to 58th Avenue per Indian River County Resolution Nos. 2017-022 and 2017-023. Project improvements consist of constructing a new interchange with partial cloverleaf ramps at SR 9/I-95 and CR 606/Oslo Road, widening CR 606/Oslo Road from two-lane to a four-lane divided roadway from west of SR 9/I-95 to SW 58th Avenue, installing interchange ramp lighting, replacing the existing CR 606/Oslo Road bridge over SR 9/I-95, installing a new signalized intersection at CR 606/Oslo Road and 66th Avenue SW, installing intersection lighting at 74th Avenue, 66th Avenue and 58th Avenue, realigning 82nd Avenue at CR 606/Oslo Road, eliminating the 86th Avenue connection to CR 606/Oslo Road, constructing 13th Street SW to connect 86th Avenue SW and 90th Avenue, extending the south limit the existing noise wall on SR 9/I-95, replacing Indian River County sanitary, water and raw water mains, upgrading signing, signalization, intersection lighting, bicycle lanes, and sidewalks, installing a closed drainage system and constructing three drainage ponds.

Cost/Completion: $95.78 million. Anticipated completion in summer 2027.

Traffic Impacts:



One northbound and southbound lane of SR 9/I-95 from just north and south of the CR 606/Oslo Road overpass may be closed Sunday through Thursday night, beginning Sunday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Sept. 28 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway construction work.

Two northbound and southbound lanes of SR 9/I-95 from just north and south of the CR 606/Oslo Road overpass may be closed Sunday through Thursday night, beginning Sunday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Sept. 28 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway construction work. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

22 . SR 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project, from North of 6th Avenue to 12th Street

Description: This 0.721-Mile project is anticipated to begin August 17, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, installing new sidewalks in areas where they are currently missing, installing bike lanes throughout the project limits, upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, upgrading lighting at the intersections of 8th Street and 12th Street to improve pedestrian lighting at the crosswalks, upgrading pedestrian signalization at the intersections of 8th Street and 12th Street, and upgrading signage and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $2.84 million. Anticipated completion in spring 2024.

Traffic Impacts:



All lanes open. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

23. SR 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project, from Harrison Street to South of Davis Street

Description: This 1.472-mile project is anticipated to begin August 17, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, replacing sidewalk and providing sidewalk connectivity and continuity, removing abandoned driveways, upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, upgrading pedestrian signalization and lighting at signalized intersections, and upgrading drainage, signage and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $3.9 million. Anticipated completion in Spring 2024.

Traffic Impacts:



One northbound lane on SR 5/US 1 between Harrison Street and Davis Street may be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, through Nov. 2023 for roadway work.

One southbound lane on SR 5/US 1 between Harrison Street and Davis Street may be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, through Nov. 2023 for roadway work.

MAINTENANCE, UTILITY, PERMIT & ADDITIONAL AGENCY PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Port Mayaca, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

STUART:

Northbound and southbound South Kanner Hwy Between SE Trafalgar Terrace & SE Seville Street, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd 1 of 4 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L light pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Westbound SE Monterey RD between SE Trafalgar Terrace and Palm City Road in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L light pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

BRIGHTLINE:

Jensen Beach – Riverview Drive. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Riverview Drive. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Jensen Beach – Skyline Drive. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Skyline Drive. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Jensen Beach – NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Jensen Beach – NE Dixie Highway. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NE Dixie Highway. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – Alice Street. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NW Alice Street. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – NW Fern Street. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NW Fern Street. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – West of SE Dixie Highway/A1A between SE Decker Avenue and SE Monterey Road. Daytime southbound shoulder closures for concrete pouring, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

FORT PIERCE:

Northbound and Southbound US 1 between Juanita Ave & Old US Highway 1, in Fort Pierce 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for Caliber Car Wash Construction. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, City of Sebastian, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, Orchid Island, City of Fellsmere)

INDIAN RIVER SHORES:

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and John Island Drive, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and John Island Drive, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Turtle Beach Road and Palm Island Lane, in Indian River Shores, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Turtle Beach Road and Palm Island Lane, in Indian River Shores, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Old Winter Beach Rd and Turtle Beach Rd, in Indian River Shores, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Old Winter Beach Rd and Turtle Beach Rd, in Indian River Shores, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and Bahia Mar Road, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and Westbound E Causeway Blvd between Indian Bay Drive and Club Drive, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and Westbound E Causeway Blvd between Indian Bay Drive and Club Drive, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Lake Drive and Sandpiper Lane, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Lake Drive and Sandpiper Lane, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and Bahia Mar Road, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, September 18th through Friday, September 22nd, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

VERO BEACH:

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 32nd Avenue and 22nd Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, September 18th through Friday September 22nd, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 32nd Avenue and 22nd Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday September 22nd, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. Officers will be present to assist with the safe transition into 1 lane. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound Beachland Blvd between Flamingo Drive & Indian River Drive E, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound US 1 and 21st SE going south for approximately 1600 feet in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday September 18th through Friday September 29th, 1 of 3 lanes closed for new conduit installation. For More information, please contact Eddy Perez at 954-558-2363.

Westbound SR 60 between Sunset Drive & 74th Ave, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L pole removal operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Westbound 17th Street between 6th Ave & 10th Ave in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Westbound 17th Street between 6th Ave & 10th Ave in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, 2 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound US 1 between 16th Place & 18th Street in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound US 1 between 16th Place & 18th Street in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

