An Amazon Delivery Driver Is in Serious Condition After Being Bitten by an Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake in Martin County

Martin County - Tuesday September 19, 2023: A female Amazon delivery driver who dropped off a package at a home in Palm City Monday evening was bitten by an Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake. He was reported in "very serious condition" as of Tuesday morning.

The driver walked to the door, put the package down and was struck by the snake in the back of the leg, just above the knee. The snake was coiled up near the front door when it attacked, according to a release from the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

It happened in the Highland Reserve Community of Palm City. She immediately became ill and called 911. Dispatchers were able to pinpoint the victim’s exact location through cell phone GPS coordinates, then send help. She was transported to the hospital where she was to be in very serious condition.

Easter Diamondbacks are common to the area. They are highly venomous snakes.