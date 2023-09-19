Martin County Animal Service Officers Rescue Nine Dogs Abandoned in a Wooded Area; Sherriff Looking for Who Did It

MCSO

Martin County - Tuesday September 19, 2023: Martin County Sheriff Animal Service Officers, with the help of a concerned citizen, rescued nine dogs abandoned in a wooded area on Monday. At least one other dog, and possibly others, are still on the loose.

The dogs were found near near the intersection of Ault Avenue and Cove Road in Stuart. Their fur was matted, they had urine burns, and they were covered in filth. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has opened a criminal investigation. Detectives are trying to find out who dumped them in the woods.

The dogs are a Lhasa-Apso breed, most of them are females. Their estimated ages range from 4-months to four years old.

The dog that is still loose appeared to be too frightened to be caught. Animals Services Officers are working to find that dog, and any others that may have been dumped.

The rescued dogs are now in the care of the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast. They won't be put up for adoption until the criminal investigation is compete, according to a release from the Sheriff.

The Sheriff is asking anyone who may have information about who did it to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 220-7060.