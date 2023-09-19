The U.S. Department of Education Has Named 14 Florida Schools National Blue Ribbon Schools

Florida - Tuesday September 19, 2023: The U.S. Department of Education today recognized 353 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023, including 14 schools in Florida. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on assessments.

The Florida schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools are:

• Alachua – Alachua Learning Academy, Alachua Learning Academy.

• Boca Raton – Don Estridge High Tech Middle School, The School District of Palm Beach County.

• Doral – Doral Academy of Technology Charter Middle School, Doral Academy Preparatory School.

• Gainesville – Queen of Peace Catholic Academy, Diocese of Saint Augustine.

• Hollywood – Hollywood Academy of Arts & Science, Hollywood Academy of Arts & Science.

• Kissimmee – Professional and Technical High School, The School District of Osceola County, Florida.

• Merritt Island – Edgewood Jr/Sr High School, Brevard Public Schools.

• Miami – Sunset Elementary School, Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

• North Miami – MAST@FIU Biscayne Bay Campus, Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

• Osprey – Pine View School, Sarasota County Schools.

• Palatka – The Children's Reading Center Charter School, Putnam County School District.

• Riviera Beach – Suncoast Community High School, The School District of Palm Beach County.

• Petersburg – St. Petersburg Collegiate High School, St. Petersburg Collegiate Charter Schools.

• Valparaiso – Okaloosa STEMM Academy, Okaloosa County School District.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds."

With its 40th cohort, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,700 schools. The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for – and attaining – exemplary achievement. National Blue Ribbon Schools represent the full diversity of American schools and serve students of every background.

The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

• Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

• Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students. Nominated schools also complete an extensive narrative application describing their school culture and philosophy, curriculum, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership structures, and parent and community involvement.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.