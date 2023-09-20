IRSC Enters Partnership with Blue Horizons Group to Expand Access to Veterans' Services

IRSC

Fort Pierce - Wednesday September 20, 2023: Indian River State College (IRSC) has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Survival Meds LLC, which does business as the Blue Horizons Group (BHG). The partnership furthers the College’s commitment to expanding access to veterans’ services and programs and provides new clinical experiences for students in Indian River State College Health Science and Nursing programs.

BHG is a veteran-owned and operated medical, tactical and education business. Under the agreement BHG will consolidate its operations at Indian River State College, after 15 years working in individual spaces.

Through a partnership with Emerald Medical LLC, a community care network provider with the VA, BHG provides primary medical care, behavioral health assessments and therapy, trauma counseling and substance abuse counseling for about 1,800 active duty, reserve and retired military members annually. They anticipate serving 8,000 to 10,000 annually at the new facility. Personnel with expertise in biomechanics, kinesiology, physical therapy, sports medicine, and chiropractic medicine will join BHG to offer expanded services for high-performance athletes and operators.

“This essential partnership creates on-campus, real-world clinical learning experiences for students in Indian River State College Nursing, Pharmacy Technician, and EMT programs and brings a new onsite medical and mental health resource to our student veterans,” said Indian River State College President Dr. Timothy Moore. “BHG’s move to our campus will enhance opportunities for our students and the community.”

BHG is also a training leader in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC); Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE); threat assessment and more. BHG will provide training services to Indian River State College Campus Safety and work cooperatively with the College’s School of Continuing Education and Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex to jointly develop and deliver certificate programs in the areas of TCCC, Improvised/Safe House Medicine, Behavioral Health, Restraint Defeat, Threat Assessment and SERE.

The new space will additionally allow BHG to expand the production of its tactical, threat and combat products. Made-to-order IFAK first aid survival kits—assemblages of life-saving triage supplies—are custom-sized for the unique requirements of homes and businesses.

“Survival Meds, Emerald Medical and all the partners in Blue Horizons Group were established to uniquely offer a comprehensive and needed system of health and wellness services for our active-duty and veteran populations,” explains Mandy Espinal, Chief Operating Officer. “Our board-certified providers are former Special Forces doctors, physician assistants, combat medics and nurses. Our approach is to provide a continuum of care to best care for the men and women who have taken care of us. Moving to Indian River State College is on mission—providing a central location where we can serve more veterans and also connect them with IRSC’s educational resources that can further enhance their futures.”

BHG expects to see patients beginning in October.