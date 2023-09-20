Sebastian Police Captain Timothy Wood Graduates from FBI National Academy

Sebastian Police Department Sebastian Police Captain Tim Wood

Sebastian - Wednesday September 20, 2023: The Sebastian Police Department has announced that Captain Timothy Wood has graduated as a member of the 287th session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation ceremony took place last Thursday, September 14 at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend this program. Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.

The 287th session consisted of one hundred and ninety-nine law enforcement officers from 46 states and the District of Columbia. The class also included members of law enforcement agencies from 21 countries, four military organizations, and three federal civilian organizations.

“Captain Wood is a dedicated and loyal servant to the City of Sebastian and completion of this leadership program will assist in his efforts to serve this community and our police department for years to come," said Sebastian Police Chief Daniel Acosta. "I personally want to thank his family for their patience and support while he participated in this once in a lifetime opportunity“.

Captain Wood oversees the Road Patrol Division, the Support Services Lieutenant, and the Special Response Team. He is also the department’s Public Information Officer and serves as a Basic Recruit Academy instructor at Indian River State College and an Advanced Training Instructor at Eastern Florida State College. His experience includes working as a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer (FTO), Patrol Sergeant, FTO Program Coordinator, member of the Special Response Team, Detective Sergeant, and Criminal Investigations Lieutenant.

Captain Wood obtained his Master's Degree in Business Administration from Western Governors University in 2022 and a Bachelor of Science Degree from The State University of New York at Oneonta in 2005. He graduated from the FDLE Florida Leadership Academy (Class 34), the 21st session of the Florida Executive Development Seminar, and now the 287th session of the FBI National Academy.