Sewall’s Point Commissioner Kaija Mayfield Appointed to Statewide Committee

Sewall’s Point - Wednesday September 20, 2023: Kaija Mayfield, Commissioner for the Town of Sewall’s Point, has been appointed to serve on the Florida League of Cities’ 2023-2024 Finance, Taxation & Personnel Committee.

This is one of the League’s five Legislative Policy Committees, which help develop the League’s Legislative Platform.

Mayfield was first elected to the Town of Sewall’s Point Commission in June 2019 to fill a vacant seat, was re-elected in 2020, and served as Mayor in 2021.She is the Town’s representative on the Florida League of Cities Board and is Secretary of the Treasure Coast Regional League of Cities Board of Directors. She also serves locally on the board of the Environmental Studies Center.

For her work on behalf of the Town and its residents, Mayfield was recognized by the Florida League of Cities as a Hometown Hero in August 2023.

As a committee member, Mayfield will help to identify priority issues that are most likely to affect daily municipal governance and local decision-making during the upcoming legislative session and help the League staff understand the real-world implications of proposed legislation.

“Kaiji understands the challenges and opportunities that local officials face every day,” Town Manager Robert Daniels said. ”Thanks to her appointment by the Florida League of Cities, all of Florida is going to benefit from her common sense approach to complicated issues.”