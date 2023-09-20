Treasure Coast Food Bank Receives $235,000 from Publix Super Markets

Treasure Coast -Thursday September 21, 2023: Treasure Coast Food Bank has received a $235,000 donation from Publix Super Markets Charities to support the organization’s mobile market efforts to bring produce, proteins, and other fresh food items to neighbors who lack reliable access to these goods. Treasure Coast Food Bank serves nearly 250,000 individuals each week throughout St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties.

Treasure Coast Food Bank has seen a 34% increase in the number of neighbors needing food, supplies and other forms of assistance, and Publix Charities’ donation will help increase capacity and meet this elevated need. Publix Charities has given a total of $2.2 million to Treasure Coast Food Bank since 2010.

“We are extremely grateful to receive this generous donation from Publix Charities, which will provide thousands of pounds of fresh food to our neighbors in need,” said Judith Cruz, President and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank. “Our mobile distribution programs have been integral in our mission to end hunger by providing nutritious, fresh products in areas with low and inconsistent access. We’re excited to continue growing and expanding our programs.”

“Helping provide food to our neighbors in need is at the heart of our philanthropic efforts at Publix,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “We’re thankful to Publix Super Markets Charities for their continued support of hunger alleviation efforts in the areas we serve. Their support and our work with food banks throughout the Southeast provide nourishment and better the lives of families and individuals in our communities. We’re proud to do good, together.”

The $235,000 donation from Publix Super Markets Charities to Treasure Coast Food Bank is one of several donations made this year to help provide food and other essential support to people facing hunger. In all, Publix Super Markets Charities has donated $10 million to Feeding America partner food banks and other nonprofit partners in 2023.

Treasure Coast Food Bank is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization on Florida’s Treasure Coast, providing the community each year with millions of meals valued at more than $50 million through robust programs and in partnership with 300 charitable organizations in Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and Okeechobee counties. Treasure Coast Food Bank is a Partner Food Bank of Feeding America.