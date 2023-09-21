Attorney General Moody Outlaws 'Gas Station Heroin' in Florida

Attorney General Ashley Moody issued an emergency rule Thursday outlawing tianeptine, which is commonly known as gas station heroin.

Tianeptine is commonly sold as a dietary supplement under the names Pegasus, Tianaa or Zaza Red. However it can mimic the effects of opioids and its available at gas stations, convenience stores and online.

Attorney General Moody said, “Tianeptine ... is highly addictive and even deadly. The federal government reports deaths nationwide, and tianeptine is causing an increase in calls to Florida’s Poison Control Center. We are taking immediate action to outlaw this dangerous substance in our state. No one should buy, sell or use products containing tianeptine.”

As a result of Attorney General Moody's emergency action, tianeptine is now on the Schedule I list of controlled substances in Florida. It has also been banned in several other states including Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee due to the highly addictive nature and severe withdrawal symptoms.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, tianeptine is abused for its euphoric properties similar to other opioids, such as heroin. Severe adverse health effects, including respiratory depression, severe sedation and death have occurred from misuse. Tianeptine is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any medical use. It has been blamed on at least five deaths nationwide.

Florida’s Poison Control Center received 15 exposure calls in the first half of 2023 from users between the ages of 23 to 58. In 2022, 24 calls were reported, and 54 reported over the last four years. The reported users’ ages range from 18 to 66. Calls into the center are voluntary, so the number of cases likely exceeds those reported. Nationally, approximately 607 calls were made to poison control centers from 2020 to 2022.

Some tianeptine users who bought products like Zaza spent almost $200 a day and $2,000 a month feeding their addiction, some buying six to nine bottles a day. According to the FDA, some users may have difficulty stopping use of tianeptine and experience withdrawal symptoms similar to opioid withdrawals. Effects include agitation, drowsiness, confusion, sweating, rapid heartbeat, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slowed or stopped breath, coma and death.

To educate Floridians about the dangers of illicit substances and where to find help, Attorney General Moody developed the Dose of Reality Florida website. The site serves as a one-stop resource to learn about the dangers of opioid misuse, how to receive support for addiction and where to safely dispose of unused prescription drugs. To learn more about Dose of Reality Florida, click here.

If anyone is struggling with drug addiction, visit TreatmentAtlas.org to find treatment resources and get help.