Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency Launches Commercial Sign Grant Program

Fort Pierce - Thursday September 21, 2023: As part of its commitment to increase local business awareness, economic productivity, and overall visual appeal, the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency (FPRA) is launching a Commercial Sign Reimbursement Grant Program.

The program is set to officially launch today, Thursday September 21. It provides financial assistance to qualified businesses by offering a reimbursable grant of up to $5,000 per property. This grant is being offered to existing businesses and can be used towards a new sign or to upgrade an existing sign.

This program encourages business owners to upgrade their signage and replace old, outdated, worn signs with new, modern, visually appealing signs. Upgraded signage is more aesthetically appealing for residents and visitors throughout our community and increases brand exposure of businesses which improves their chances of new customer acquisition and retention.

The property must be located within the FPRA District to be eligible for this program (please see the FPRA boundary map below). The funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are expended.

For an application and a complete list of eligibility requirements, go to: https://choosefortpierce.com/969/FPRA-Incentive-Program