FHP: Port St. Lucie Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With the Rear-End of SUV on I-95

Port St. Lucie - Friday September 22, 2023: A motorcyclist from Port St. Lucie died early this morning after apparently colliding with the rear-end of an SUV on I-95.

Florida highway patrol responded to the crash at 1:34 a.m. It happened in the southbound center lane of I-95 at mile marker 119 near the Crosstown Parkway exit in Port St. Lucie.

A 38 year-old man from Miami was driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue. A 41-year-old man riding a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling behind him.

According to a news release from FHP - "Based on evidence located at the scene it appears" that the motorcyclist "failed to stop, or slow in time to avoid a collision" with the left rear end of the Nissan.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, his Kawasaki ended up on the grass in the medium. The Nissan wended up in the right lane. The driver was not injured.

All southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down throughout the Friday morning rush hour. They finally reopened just before 9 a.m.