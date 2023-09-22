FPPD: Husband and Wife Accused of Armed Robbery and Burglary

Fort Pierce - Friday September 22, 2023: Fort Pierce Police (FPPD) have arrested a husband and on charges of armed robbery and burglary.

Tracey Sturridge was charged with robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, larceny and unarmed burglary of an occupied structure. Her husband, Jeffrey Sturridge was charged with accessory after the fact capital felony, and unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure.

The armed robbery occurred on September 18 at the 7-Eleven at 5000 South U.S. Highway 1. Police got the call at 6:17 a.m. According to a news release from FPPD, 34-year-old Tracey Ann Sturridge entered the store and approached the counter to make a purchase. When the clerk opened the cash register, Sturridge allegedly reached over the counter and forcefully removed money from the drawer. She then grabbed the cash drawer and ran toward the store’s front door.

While attempting to flee, Sturridge collided with a customer who was entering the 7-Eleven. The customer attempted to subdue her, and a struggle ensued outside the store. The customer managed to remove a handgun from Sturridge, which was then secured inside the store until officers arrived.

During that struggle, Sturridge’s husband, 35-year-old Jeffrey Akeem Sturridge, pulled up in front of the business and his wife ran to the vehi9cle, got in, and the pair fled. The vehicle was later recovered in the 600 block of South 6th Street.

The burglary occurred on September 20.About 7:30 a.m. Fort Pierce Police responded to a reported burglary at the Reno Motel at 1923 Avenue D. Police say that both Tracey and Jeffrey Sturridge broke into a room, without permission. The was there when police arrived and both were placed under arrest and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.

The case remain open and anyone with information about these two crimes, or the suspects involved, is asked to contact Detective Evens Saintilien office phone at: 772-467-6878, or the cell at: 772-302-4796 (cell) or you can send an email to: esaintilien@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.