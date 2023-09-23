Lisa Hill Appointed to the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children

Okaloosa County School District Lisa Hill

Florida - Saturday September 23, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Lisa Hill to the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children.

Lisa Hill - Hill, of Fort Walton Beach, is a Substitute Teacher for Okaloosa County Public Schools.

She is the recipient of the Department of the Air Force Commander’s Award for Public Service and the Commander’s Certificate of Appreciation from the United States Central Command for volunteer and community service.

Hill earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Central Florida.