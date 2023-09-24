Four Appointed to the Florida Elections Commission

Florida - Sunday September 24, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed the following four people to the Florida Elections Commission.

Chad Mizelle - Mizelle is the Chief Legal Officer of Affinity Partners. He currently serves as a Commissioner on the Thirteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Mizelle earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Cornell University.

Rick Joyce - Joyce is the President of Central Florida Mediators, LLC. Active in his community, he has served as a Special Magistrate in Lake and Alachua counties and served as an Adjunct Professor at Rollins College. Joyce earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware and his juris doctor from St. Louis University.

Kymberlee Curry Smith - Smith is an Attorney for the City of Fort Lauderdale Code Enforcement Board. She previously served as a Contract Attorney for the City of North Miami. Smith earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Florida State University and her juris doctor from Boston College.

John “Martin” Hayes -Hayes is a Partner with Akerman, LLP. He is a member of the National Association of Dealer Counsel and is an associate member of the Florida Automobile Dealers Association. Hayes earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and his juris doctor from Florida State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.